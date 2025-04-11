Australia and New Zealand: Improving student accommodation

In Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), significant strides are being made to enhance student accommodation with a focus on improving affordability, living quality, and overall student well-being.

This includes the expansion of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA), which is tailored to meet the unique needs of students, featuring amenities like study rooms and social areas while ensuring top-notch security.

Both governments and universities in these regions are actively pushing initiatives aimed at upholding high standards of student housing.

These accommodations are increasingly integrating support services, such as mental health resources, academic assistance, and social programmes, directly within housing facilities to foster a supportive living environment.

Further, efforts are concentrated on not just increasing the quantity of available housing but also on elevating the quality. Newer housing projects focus on sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient systems and green living spaces to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Moreover, these accommodations are strategically placed to ensure accessibility to university campuses and essential city amenities, which helps in reducing the living and travel costs for students.

To address the critical aspect of affordability, measures such as rental caps and a variety of housing options are being implemented.

Additionally, universities provide financial guidance services to help students effectively manage their expenses, ensuring that the accommodations are not only high in quality but also accessible and supportive of students' needs.

(Saurabh Arora is the Founder & CEO of University Living. Views expressed are his own.)