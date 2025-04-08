Textbooks, Trees, and Turbulence: Hyderabad Central University students' uproar — Thinking beyond curriculum

Amid academic lectures and monotonous textbooks, the students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU, also known as University of Hyderabad, UoH) have just thrown a curveball at tradition — a bold, resilient, and audacious stand against the bulldozers of so-called "progress".

When the government decided to clear forest land for "development", the campus didn’t just grumble over lost greenery; it exploded into a full-blown protest. And let’s be honest, who knew that campus chaos could look so damn inspiring? It definitely was to me!

In my experience, most students are usually focused on rote learning, worried about exams and internals, or are hardly concerned about what is happening around them. This time, it is inspiring to see them stepping out of their comfort zones and into the wild, quite literally!

Their fierce opposition isn’t merely about saving trees or saving the homes of wildlife, it is about reclaiming a piece of nature that’s been treated like a mere footnote in policy memos.

These young trailblazers didn't wait for someone else to fight their battles, but rather, they put on their activist boots and stormed against the barricades of injustice with a swagger that’s both refreshing and rebellious.

This uproar on campus is a siren call for all students to think beyond the curriculum. Put aside what your syllabus tells you about the Theory of Evolution or the Laws of Nature. The real-life lesson here is that education extends far beyond classroom walls, it’s about taking a stand for what’s right, even when it disrupts the status quo.

In a world where bureaucrats often equate progress with profit margins, these students are proving that there’s more to life than ticking boxes and crunching numbers. That's the lesson we all need to learn, and not just learn but incorporate it into our lives, pronto!

This protest dripped with the right attitude — a perfect mix of intellect, passion, and that unmistakable young grit.

With every chant and every placard, they made it quite clear that it's not just about fighting for a patch of green; the message was clearly about challenging a system that conveniently forgets that our environment is not an expendable commodity.

And while the government might have its fancy policies and empty promises, it’s the raw, unapologetic energy of these students that, in my opinion, turned the tide!

Another reason why I found this movement so sassy is the realisation that academic excellence and social activism aren’t mutually exclusive. It’s time to ace the test of life, where the subject isn’t confined to textbooks.

The Hyderabad Central University's protest is a wake-up call — a rallying cry for every student to step up and rewrite the rules. It’s a reminder that knowledge is power, and sometimes, that power is best demonstrated by shaking the very foundations of a complacent system.

So, here’s the deal: If you’re stuck in the lecture hall, dreaming of a world where education means more than just grades, take a page from these campus rebels. It’s high time you embraced the chaos, harnessed your inner fire, and fought for a future where justice and nature aren’t sacrificed on the altar of progress. After all, the coolest lessons are the ones you learn when you dare to disrupt the norm.

The lesson for all of us:

Step out of your comfort zone and into the real world, whilst remembering that education isn’t confined to textbooks alone. Remember, every bold step you take today is a lesson for tomorrow.

Stand up, speak out, and disrupt the norm — because when we blend knowledge with passion, we redefine what’s possible.

The future of our country is with us, and dare you forget that.

Until next week!

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj,

Always ready to light the fire of change.