Soch with the Coach: Why "embracing failure" is still the wisest advice you'll ever hear

Failures? Yes, a part of our life, well, it is only "a part" and not life itself.

We usually allow it to take our lives "apart" but listen up lovelies! Gather around because we are diving into something that’s got everyone buzzing: the Government of Tripura’s Bochhor Bachao or, Save a Year scheme, in which, over 7,000 students of both Classes X and XII, would be given a fair chance at overcoming failure in a test one more time.

Do you know this about your Coach AB? From flunking tests and exams to something as stupid as tripping over my shoelaces, I have mastered the art of spectacular failures. Even today I am struggling in many aspects, but guess what? I have taken my time and bounced back, like a strong rubber band, while I stretched the limits to a bearable extent and focused on not breaking whilst still enduring the pressure.

In the end, it launched me further, and farther than my expectations! So here's my best advice and tips for you all, consider it more like a friendly chat with an experienced chap rather than a list of do's and don'ts

My first and foremost concern, advice, and request:

When you are presented with such an amazing option, scheme, or something similar, do not consider this as a "Plan B" but rather, a parachute that saved your life when things went wrong. Though I hope you do not have to experience this, when you fail academically, your emotions take a roller-coaster ride. You may start thinking about how parents will react and then the society, which sometimes makes the situation even worse.

All I am trying to put across right off the bat is that, please do not take a backseat just because of something like this. That's when things get worse and you just extend the chaotic experience!

The immense pressure makes your anxiety levels go off the charts. The slow feeling of worthlessness creeps in after a point of time. I too faced this, mockery from other people, a volley of insensitive questions, and whatnot. But you should be aware that, come what may, you must not lose it if given a chance.

Other governments and agencies must follow suit with the initiative by the Tripura Government. This scheme questions a deeply embedded stigma around examinations, and how to effectively nurture such young minds, not to forget that not all have the privilege to be the best when conditions around them are harsh or unsuitable. Why is it important then?



1. It encourages a growth mindset

The "Save a Year" scheme serves as a reminder that learning from mistakes is an important skill. It not only promotes such a skill at a crucial stage of development but also helps us view failures as opportunities for growth, rather than an insurmountable obstacle that might later lead to devastation.

2. Building resilience

These types of schemes not only help in just building resilience but also help in building persistence. It's crucial to remain motivated to persevere, despite setbacks, and that's what is achieved. This resilience not only helps in academic settings but also prepares students for future challenges in life. Also, it makes them more empathetic and when they hold positions of power in the future, they too will offer a second chance to deserving individuals and help others around.

3. Boo to the Taboo

These schemes help reframe failure as a learning experience rather than a definitive endpoint, by normalising second chances. This reframing reduces the stigma associated with failing and encourages a more positive outlook on challenges. It also promotes a more proactive approach to understanding the cause and not just blaming the individuals as an effect of the result.

So, how do you milk this opportunity for all it’s worth?

Here’s a crash course in making the most of your second chance,