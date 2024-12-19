Manifestation error 101: How to bounce back like a boss!

“I have been dreaming of this moment for 10 years.”

These words were spoken by the proud World Chess Champion of 2024, D Gukesh, giving us a glimpse of his phenomenal journey.

The internet is buzzing with admiration for his accomplishment, and rightly so.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is that Gukesh has been manifesting it since he was six years old. His relentless focus and belief in his dream paved the way to his success. Yet, let’s be real — not all of us are so fortunate.

Dreaming big, manifesting goals, and picturing ourselves basking in success are universal ambitions, whether we are dreaming of becoming doctors, engineers, pilots, business tycoons, or anything else. However, life doesn’t always cooperate. Sometimes, it drags us down roads we never planned to take, leaving us with disappointment instead of triumph.

So, what do you do when all your manifesting and hard work leads to a dead end? Don’t sweat it. Let me guide you through bouncing back stronger than ever.