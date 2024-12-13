“I've been dreaming of this moment for 10 years,” World Chess Champion D Gukesh shares his journey

Dommaraju Gukesh, who became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion on December 12, has been chasing this dream since 2013, when he was seven years old.

At 18, Gukesh clinched the title with a stunning victory over reigning champion Ding Liren of China in Game 14 of the World Chess Championship, held in Singapore. This victory secured his place as the youngest-ever world chess champion.

In an interview with the Times of India, Gukesh shared his long-held dream, "I started playing chess when I was 6.5 years old. I have been dreaming about this moment for the past 10 years. All chess players think about this achievement, and very few get the chance to realise it. I am thankful to God for helping me live this dream."

Following his landmark triumph, a viral video from Gukesh's childhood resurfaced on the internet. In it, an 11-year-old Gukesh, before earning the title of Grandmaster, tells IM Sagar Shah of ChessBase India that his dream was to become the youngest-ever world chess champion.

Reflecting on his achievement, Gukesh said, "It means a lot. In 2017, I said I wanted to be the youngest world champion. Now that this dream is a reality, the kid I was would be really happy."

Throughout his chess career, Gukesh has been inspired by the legacy of Vishwanathan Anand. Recalling his early years, Gukesh said, “Eleven years ago, when the title was taken away from India, I was in the stands watching that match. When Magnus Carlsen won, I told myself I wanted to be the one to bring the title back to India. Realising that dream, which I’ve had for over 10 years, is the most important achievement of my life so far.”