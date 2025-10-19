Parenting Secrets Schools Don’t Teach You

A

Jennifer Sait (Guest): So with Kai Early Years, we were very excited. Saad had met actually a friend and they were having a conversation one evening about preschools.

This is our other co-founder, Abhinav, and he had expressed some ideas that he had with regards to how preschools could be better, and it's particularly in terms of space.

The conversation just kind of grew when Saad and I had also looked at it in terms of vision, we said, what next?

Because our other campus Legacy, so Kai Early Years transitioned from Legacy Early Years, and we were also looking then what next to give back to society. Because we were looking at the 35 mile mark from Mrs. Preeti Sait, who's founder of Legacy School, and she's a Montessori at heart.

So when we looked at this from the context of what can we do for this next phase of education, we were offering the Montessori program.

We also understand that if Dr. Maria Montessori was here today, there probably would've been some level of evolvement in her approach.

When we look at the IB curriculum, we also look at the aspect in terms of being able to understand that that's what's needed for coming for the future. We need students then that are coming from different global perspectives and different skill sets, building these attributes. So we looked at them in terms of our curriculum.

That's where we came up with the dual curriculum that we wanted to offer here at Kai. So we offer both the Montessori and IB dual curriculum, which is unique. We're one of those only schools in the world actually offering this.

I believe there's one other in the US that I've heard of. I'm not aware of any others, but from that context, we're really excited to offer this, apart from that, the vision, we really wanted to be a place for families, and I think that's something that many people don't understand until they come to the campus because we are here as a school and here to educate children.

We are a preschool, but we are doing much more than that. The vision extends beyond to support parents to be able to support the community and build awareness of the importance of early years, and we are trying to push boundaries in that.

That's why Kai Early was built as a flagship campus.

First, we wanted to be able to say, look, the early year is very important.

There's a lot of emphasis on older grades, but this time the child's brain is rapidly developing. 90% of the brain develops by age five, and so this is the time we should be looking at, so coming back to the vision then, we need to be able to support parents to understand how you can be a great parent.

We are looking at educational programming for parents, we bring them different opportunities, not just for our high parents but for anyone from the external community who'd like to come in and learn about how to be a more effective parent.

Different workshops, different topics, and then we have the community center, which extends our vision.

So a happy, healthy parent, one that has more time in this busy lifestyle we lead.

How do we support these parents? That's where the community center comes into play.

We have the Academy of Strength, which supports parents with health and wellbeing.

We have Paper and Pie, the cafe, there to support parents.

Let's say a working mother who wants to rejoin the workforce after having a child, she wants to do something part-time but drops her child off to school and only has a couple of hours, what does she do? She can go over to Paper and Pie, even work out of there.

We have a lot of parents that drop their children and work out of Paper and Pie for the day.

We have Healthland, the pediatric center, making it convenient to go to pediatric dentistry for your child, everything all in one.

With Healthland, parents can meet a pediatrician, get vaccines, dentistry done, and in emergencies, there are accessible doctors on-site, this ecosystem we've built.

Extending further, we launched Kai Circle, our Center for Innovation Research, Collaboration, Leadership, and Empowerment.

The vision is to extend further, supporting teachers outside our community with professional development, improving quality, and also supporting parents more widely through events, book clubs, and more beyond our Kai Early community.