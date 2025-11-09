From Toys to Tech: Inspiring India’s Young Minds

A

Aditi Prasad (Guest): So the journey has actually been quite a long one. So we do have experience in the STEM education business since 2010. We've introduced classes where we teach coding, robotics, eventually AI for kids from all ages across schools in India. We also developed products for the global STEM market.

So if you backtrack on why we did that, even in the first place, I think it also stems from a lot of personal experience.

Growing up in India, I was privileged enough to like be in a good school, going to a good school here in Chennai and, slowly as I progressed and I went to study my masters abroad, I realized that the entire rote way of learning that all of us have been subjected to, did not at all benefit me, did not allow me to progress in my further studies abroad.

Whereas over there it was a lot around talking about discussion, lot of open book exams, which as a concept here in India, we don't have, and one particular incident where I literally got a big fat ‘F’ on one of my papers got me thinking that why in the world as a good student or as a good going to a good school or how is that something where you're not able to go out there in the market and really survive?

So it really comes down to thinking about how do you look at education?

How does one understand that? Even though if you're teaching a particular concept to a child, instead of looking at just pure text, mugging it up and kind of remembering it just for the sake of an exam, how do you make that learning joyful?

So it's the whole curiosity, the whole discussion around it, asking that why question, and once you really understand why, then the learning just comes automatically.

There's no real reason for you to memorize so much information because you've understood the bare concept of any subject that you're studying.

Be it any language, be it, math, be it any of the sciences, history, geography, I think it's just the way you learn, the way you are taught, it's so, so critical and so important, and I think where the journey began to transform the education that our kids are receiving in this country in the ways that we can.