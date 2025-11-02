From School Project to Saving Bengaluru’s Lakes

A

So basically, these floating wetlands are like rafts, which plants can float on the surface of the water, and their roots are basically hanging into the water and they absorb excess nutrients and any heavy metals like nitrates and it basically purifies the lake over time slowly.

My current prototypes are very small scale and are experimental, so not all of them use fully sustainable materials, but I'm trying to understand the local feasibility specific to some lakes in Bengaluru to just test what plants work here and what are the contaminants present in Bengaluru's Lakes.

In terms of this idea, the cities like Hyderabad have already tested it. I'm not sure of the exact name of the lake, but cities like Hyderabad have employed floating wetlands to purify their lakes, and the results seem promising.

So it's very small scale, I've basically arranged for lake water from a couple of nearby lakes, and I've built the rafts at my house and I'm testing it at home.

In a few days, I'll get to know the results of how effective these plants are.

So I think it all depends on the plants and what type of plants are used because this is a very simple, it works on Phytoremediation and yeah, so I'm currently testing out in a very small scale environment using lake water.