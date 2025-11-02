From School Project to Saving Bengaluru’s Lakes
Aarush Moramchetty, Grade 12 student at The International School Bangalore (TISB) is a young innovator reimagining urban living through data-driven policy, environmental engineering, and community-driven initiatives.
His work focuses on transforming Bangalore’s polluted lakes, unsafe roads, and car-centric planning into thriving “15-minute neighbourhoods” that are more liveable, sustainable, and resilient.
From co-founding a youth-led road safety campaign to designing floating wetlands and presenting urban policy research, Aarush blends entrepreneurship, research, and activism to shape the cities of tomorrow.
His impact has already been recognized at the national and international level, including winning the CREST Gold Awards for his pioneering research on road safety and wetlands.
Key Takeaway:
Young changemaker at 17: Aarush Moramchetty, a Grade 12 student from The International School of Bangalore, is transforming how we think about cities, sustainability, and youth-led innovation.
Floating wetlands innovation: Designed eco-friendly rafts using plants and recycled materials to clean Bengaluru’s polluted lakes through phytoremediation.
15-minute neighbourhood vision: Advocates for walkable communities where basic needs—groceries, parks, schools—are accessible within minutes, reducing dependence on long commutes.
Data-driven design: Uses GIS mapping and data analysis to study transit accessibility and guide real-world policymaking for sustainable urban planning.
Fashion with a cause – TurboWear: Created a road safety-inspired clothing brand combining Formula One passion with social awareness — “Speed belongs on the track, not on the road.”
Scientific research mindset: Conducted a 12-year study on Ulsoor Lake’s water quality using government data, uncovering alarming bacterial contamination levels and advocating for stronger water management.
Resilience and adaptability: Believes innovation requires persistence, creative problem-solving, and adapting when things don’t go as planned.
Vision for Bengaluru: Envisions a greener, more connected “Garden City” that balances nature, technology, and design — led by youth who innovate, advocate, and act responsibly.
Core message: “Real change begins when science meets purpose — small steps can create big ripples of transformation.”
You're working at the intersection of environment, technology, and urban design. What first inspired you to focus on Bengaluru 's lakes and road safety? Was it a personal moment that sparked this mission?
Yeah, so growing up, I've always been near lakes. You know, I often visit the lakes to get some exercise, jog around the lake, look at the birds, and just enjoy nature in general.
But I remember a couple of years ago, I remembered a headline from long back when I was a kid.
That showed how Bellandur Lake caught fire, and as a kid, I didn't really think too much of it. But now I thought I could do something to help however small it may be, but to help improve the situation.
Your concept of 15 minute neighbourhood sounds fascinating. Could you explain how this idea could change how we live and move in cities?
The idea behind 15 minute cities is very simple.
To simplify it, it's basically we design neighbourhoods and cities where all our basic amenities like groceries, parks, schools are all in a short walk away, they're all a short walk away.
Older areas in Bengaluru already see developments in neighbourhoods like this, where you have local kirana stores is what we call them. So the thing with these neighbourhoods is they, not every neighbourhood will actually allow for specialization.
Not every neighbourhood can have a big hospital or large universities, so that's where a good transportation system comes in, like public transport, like our Namma Metro, BMTC bus service.
So it's not about a restricting movement within neighbourhoods, but it's about giving people the choice to have their basic amenities nearby and giving them a good transportation network so that they can visit amenities all around the city in Bengaluru.
I'm not too sure, but I think the way Bengaluru has grown naturally, that most of these neighbourhoods already do have that strong community with them. I think the only thing that's missing in Bengaluru is the public transportation and maybe infrastructure improvements.
You have designed floating wetlands from recycled materials to clean polluted lakes. How do these wetlands actually work and what kind of impact have you seen so far?
So basically, these floating wetlands are like rafts, which plants can float on the surface of the water, and their roots are basically hanging into the water and they absorb excess nutrients and any heavy metals like nitrates and it basically purifies the lake over time slowly.
My current prototypes are very small scale and are experimental, so not all of them use fully sustainable materials, but I'm trying to understand the local feasibility specific to some lakes in Bengaluru to just test what plants work here and what are the contaminants present in Bengaluru's Lakes.
In terms of this idea, the cities like Hyderabad have already tested it. I'm not sure of the exact name of the lake, but cities like Hyderabad have employed floating wetlands to purify their lakes, and the results seem promising.
So it's very small scale, I've basically arranged for lake water from a couple of nearby lakes, and I've built the rafts at my house and I'm testing it at home.
In a few days, I'll get to know the results of how effective these plants are.
So I think it all depends on the plants and what type of plants are used because this is a very simple, it works on Phytoremediation and yeah, so I'm currently testing out in a very small scale environment using lake water.
Your work combines data and design like using GIS mapping to studies, transit accessibility. How do you think data can influence real world policymaking?
I believe, I think it has to do a lot with the perception of data. So data, like in general, when you think of data, it feels credible and trustworthy in a way.
So when your decisions or whenever you're making a claim, when it's backed by data, they feel it's more trustworthy for both policymakers, for the government, and for public support, and the data not only helps us prove a point, but it also shows what is working, if something's not working, if something's working better than the others, and it allows us to refine over time.
Turbo Wear your root safety campaign, turn awareness into fashion. How did that idea come to life and what kind of response did you get from the community?
So Turbo Wear is basically a clothing brand, and it started from a mix of both passion and concern.
So I personally, I'm a Formula One racing fan, and I think the thrill and the excitement that comes with the speed should not be on our city roads, but they should be like specific to the racing track, and I think that's how my whole, that was my thought process behind road safety.
I think I wanted to use fashion as a way to spread the message that speed belongs on the track and not really on city roads.
The project is still growing. We've tested it out, we've tested a minimum viable product within close family and friend circles, and the response seems to be positive.
Now our next step, me, along with my co-founder, we're developing new designs which are more attractive to the youth, and we're probably going to be exploring partnerships with road safety related NGOs to expand our impact, perhaps look into donations and things like that.
You have also done research on Ulsoor lakes water quality over 12 years. What were some of the most alarming findings from that study?
While some parameters like the concentration of biochemical oxygen demand, dissolved oxygen were slightly above the permissible range, I found that the bacterial contamination, specifically fecal coliform, bacteria, and total coliform bacteria was concentrations levels were at least a couple million PN per 100 ml, and it was exceeding the permissible range by a lot.
This basically has a lot of public health concerns. It can cause a lot of diseases, especially some certain strains of bacteria.
My study was based on Ulsoor Lake using data from government sources because at such a scale, it's hard to collect data, on-site testing for a long time because there are a lot of parameters in play through seasonal changes and, you know, cost related barricades because we have to buy sensors for a lot of parameters, so I found the best approach was to go directly to the government's website and extract data from there
As a student innovator, what's been your biggest challenge in turning ideas into action, funding, mentorship, or bureaucracy?
I am fortunate to have access to certain resources, certain connections for mentorship, and you know, even just building projects itself, it requires a lot of persistence because sometimes you don't know what will happen.
Like I said before, when it's time to collect data for the Ulsoor Lake, it was very hard to collect data on site.
So I think the biggest thing that I've learned is adaptability and finding solutions where, you know, almost all hope is lost in some cases, and I believe there will be some institutional challenges when it comes time to implementation, so I haven't reached that stage yet, but I believe there will certainly be some challenges there.
Looking ahead, what's your long-term vision for Bengaluru? And what role do you believe young people can play in building more sustainable cities?
In general, I think we have to live by Bengaluru's nickname, you know, Garden City of India, where we have to protect our parks, our lakes, our nature, and consider eco-friendly urban design wherever possible.
In terms of the role of young people, I think there are a couple ways we can go about this, so there's not only advocacy and community engagement, but also innovation in the STEM areas through engineering and building more sophisticated versions of, let's say, the wetlands I'm building, to see how we can incorporate artificial intelligence into these wetlands, or perhaps even sensors into the wetlands to track how the plants are working in real time.
I think it's not just large-scale projects like these or public advocacy, but I think people can start small in their personal lives, like reducing plastic waste, using public transport wherever possible.
You know, like I guess me along with many other people in the city are very excited about the new Yellow Line Metro, which has recently opened, and we are all super excited for more metro expansions to come. So I think with small things like this, just changing our daily habits, even if it takes a little bit of effort, I think we can make Bengaluru more like environmentally responsible.
Aarush, Thank you for inspiring us and we can't wait to see where your ideas take cities next.
Thank you.