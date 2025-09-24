From Classrooms to Cosmos: Students Who Built a Satellite

A

Shashank Mane: So, IBDP or MYP is mainly about learning through inquiry and reflection, researching about the problem. So you are my customer. What problem are you facing? You're sitting on a chair. The chair is not ergonomically designed. You can't sit on a chair for a long time. You get stressed, you get back pain. So as MYP students, they consider that as a problem. And when they start solving your problem, they go on with something called a design process.

First the ideate, then they empathize, then they come up with creating prototypes. Then they do something called iteration. Iteration is nothing but redesigning the product. What good can be modified? What else can be modified? It's not that once you create a product, it's done. You have to keep iterating it to such an extent that every day you can modify the product.

So that is why in MYP or IBDP, we don't say any product is perfect. Even the perfect product can be. Modified can be improved. So MYP is more about solving world problems. So that's why we asked students to identify problems which matchups to the United Nations. Sustainable goals. Recently, if you see, one of our students worked upon something called as a water rollup. So the United does sustainable goals was water and sanitation. So I gave them complete one month to identify the problem. So then after a month, they came up and told us, sir, we have identified a problem. Even today in India, women fetch water on their head through large distances in remote areas, but after the age of 40, they developed something called a musculoskeletal disorders, which is the problem of the vertebrates, and they cannot walk.

They started working on that, and after the second month completed, they came up with a solution to it. The solution was a water wheel, and they named it as Gel Charan. This water wheel was developed in a way that a woman can fetch about 45 liters of water, and she can just push it. The students had to go through all the stages of design thinking here.

First they did research, then they did something called prototyping, and then the last cycle is evaluation. What went right, what went wrong? After they developed the water roller, when they started testing on the field, they encountered one more problem. The water roller used to get punctured with the gravels on the road through the iteration process.

What they did was they enveloped the complete drum with tires, and then the project became a huge success, and very recently, last month, IBTP, the IB website has featured our Project J Charan on their website and we are getting 3000 US dollars from them to take up this project to the next level. They felt that this project is a truly.

Memorable project. Yeah. But that's how the students can change the world.