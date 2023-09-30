A Professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been awarded the prestigious JC Bose Fellowship today, September 30. Professor Nitin Saxena from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIT Kanpur is the recipient of this fellowship.

Via an official press release, it was informed that Professor Saxena was awarded the fellowship due to his “contributions to computational complexity theory, algebra, geometry and number theory.” The press release further says that Professor Saxena, who completed both his Bachelor’s degree (2002) and PhD (2006) from IIT Kanpur, was also awarded the IIT Bombay International Award for Excellence in Research in Engineering and Technology for 2023.

Adding to those achievements, the professor is now an elected Fellow in all four national academies in Science and Engineering and has won many accolades for his academic and scientific contributions to Math and Computer Science over the last two decades. Some of these include the Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT Kanpur (2003), the Gödel Prize (2006), the Fulkerson Prize (2006), the INSA Young Scientist Medal (2015), and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in Mathematical Sciences (2018).

About the fellowship

The JC Bose Fellowship is given to active scientists who have a track record of great scientific accomplishment, as demonstrated by obtaining the SS Bhatnagar Prize or being a member of science academies. It is awarded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The recipient of this fellowship would receive a personal fellowship amount of Rs 25,000/- per month and a Research Grant of Rs15 lakh per annum for a period of five years. Rupees one lakh will be provided as overheads for the host institute. Following a rigorous assessment of research performance in the duration of the fellowship, its tenure may be extended for a subsequent term of five years.