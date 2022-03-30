Rajasthan Day is observed on March 30 every year. It was on this very day, in 1949, that Rajasthan as a state came into existence. It is the largest state in India by area and the second-largest state by population.

Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the state after the unification of the princely states on April 18, 1948. A celebratory event is organised every year by the Rajasthan government in the Albert Hall of Jaipur to celebrate this day. People participate in cultural music, folk dance and other activities on this day. Even this year, more than 500 folk artists will perform at the function.

The Rowlatt Act was passed on March 18, 1919, and was called the ‘Black Act’ and it triggered outrage across the nation. Under the Rowlatt Act, anyone suspected of "terrorist" activities could be arrested for a maximum of 2 years without a trial and police could detain anyone without citing a reason — many draw parallels between the modern-day Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the Rowlatt Act.

It was in Madras that Mahatma Gandhi first conceived the idea of an all-India hartal against the Rowlatt Act. The date was first fixed for March 30, 1919, but was subsequently changed to April 6 — although the hartal was observed in Delhi, Lahore and Amritsar on March 30 itself. However, Gandhi left Madras and went to Bombay to join in the hartal there on April 6.