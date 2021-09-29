Growing up with Limb girdle muscular dystrophy, Dr Ashutosh Bhardwaj knew that he wanted to help others like him. It is perhaps that and his unflinching grit and determination to become a doctor that has led him to become a practicing homeopath. This is one of those stories, where we learn how a person overcomes tremendous odds — physical and mental — to achieve their dreams and also end up helping others in the process.



It all began at the age of three when Ashutosh was first diagnosed with the disease. Limb girdle muscular dystrophy is the weakening of voluntary muscles in the body, especially in the hips and shoulders. "I would fall down quite frequently. I just couldn't keep up," says Ashutosh about those horrifying early years. For the next seven years, Ashutosh and his family visited every place they could — from AIIMS to PGIMER — and tried all kinds of treatments — from allopathy to Ayurveda and Siddha. But none of these worked. "I would still fall and my muscles were still weak," he adds.

Light at the end of the homoeopathic tunnel

But change did happen — in the form of a homeopathic doctor in Ashutosh's hometown of Prayagraj. "After seven to eight months of taking the medicine he gave, I started feeling better. Of course, the disease is incurable but at least I wasn't falling down frequently. The disease's growth had stopped," recalls Ashutosh. It was at that moment that Ashutosh realised what he wanted to do in life. "I knew the kind of doctor I wanted to become — a homeopath. I wanted to help others like me. I wanted to be 'Dr Singh' in their lives," says Ashutosh.

So, after clearing his Class 12 board exams, the 25-year-old appeared for NEET and got through the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course in Sagar Homoeopathic Medical College in Madhya Pradesh. But this brought in other challenges. "Throughout my life, my parents have always been there to help me with anything I needed. But this was the first time that I had to move out of home and stay without full-time support. Needless to say, my parents were scared and even reluctant to send me to Madhya Pradesh," says Ashutosh.

The challenges that come with college

This wasn't easy, though. "There were a lot of challenges and difficulty, but ultimately I think that it made me stronger," says Ashutosh. "My friends and teachers were very supportive. I remember falling down on the first day of my college and feeling embarrassed. But someone came up to me and helped me get up. That person became one of my closest friends eventually," he adds. And it was indeed such kindness from close quarters that helped Ashutosh through the lockdown as well. "When my college authorities knew that I couldn't go back home, they came to my room and got everything I needed. I ended up staying there for the entire duration of the lockdown," says Ashutosh.

YouTube calling Ashutosh

This is also when Ashutosh decided to turn to YouTube. "I have struggled with mental health and during the lockdown, so many people were going through anxiety and depression. I wanted to help them in whatever way I could, so I started making awareness videos from my room," says Ashutosh. Eventually, he branched out and now speaks about the BHMS course and why people should pursue it on his channel. "I now have a practice, where I am also learning under a senior doctor. However, I would love to pursue my Master's degree and I am preparing for that as well," says Ashutosh.