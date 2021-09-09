The Ayush Ministry is exploring avenues to involve students in a more inclusive way to build their careers in yoga, ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

Towards this initiative, the ministry is organising a conference 'Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems-Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment Focus on North-Eastern States' in Guwahati on September 10, the ministry said in a statement.

Ayush systems are Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa, Siddha, Yoga and Naturopathy.

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal along with respective heads of Ayush institutions and research organisations will interact with students in the conference.

"This is the first time that a conference focusing on students and their career choices and the potential of start-ups in the sector is being organised by the Ministry of Ayush," the statement said.

In August, the Ayush and health ministers of all north-eastern states had participated in a conference organised by the ministry.

During the conference, they extensively discussed infrastructure development and promotion of Ayush medicine systems, it said. The conference on Friday will delve upon diverse and fulfilling career paths in Ayush systems with special focus on education, entrepreneurship and employment in north-eastern states, the statement said. There will be presentations on education and career opportunities in all streams of Ayush by experts, it said.

They will also explore and discuss the industry perspective and talk about the possibility of young professionals setting up their business and start-ups, the statement stated.

The event will also have an interactive session for students and scholars with experts of the streams.