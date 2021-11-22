Sometimes it takes going beyond the call of duty to do something truly inspiring. A Math teacher at Sripuranthan Government Higher Secondary School in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, C Appavu doubles up as a guardian angel for the students under his care. From uniforms to notebooks, this teacher ensures that students aren't held back from accessing a good education. Just this year, he has arranged 399 school uniforms for students at a cost of Rs 1.60 lakh.

For 12 years now, the teacher has been purchasing these necessities for students of Classes IX-XII out of his own pocket. Every year, his actions impact 300 odd students. And these kids couldn't be more fond of their Math teacher, and that much is clear from the fact that they sometimes call him 'Appa' or father. He insists on ensuring he helps all his students, regardless of their background because it is his firm belief that they should all know that they are equal.

K Kaniya from Class XII is one of his students and she says, “My parents are working as agricultural labourers, and they are working hard to provide me with an education. Appavu sir is helping a lot of students like me. We are very happy and lucky to have him with us. I am enjoying school for four years because of him.”

Appavu has chosen to stay unmarried and he states his desire to keep helping the children at his school as the reason for that decision. He lost his parents at a young age and the 56-year-old has lived a solitary life ever since. He comes from a modest background, and the impressive list of his qualifications includes MSc, BEd, MPhil, MA, and a BL.

A native of Pasumbalur, Perambalur district, he received his first posting on January 19, 2009. when he learned that the government provides free uniforms and books to primary and secondary school students, he decided to do something similar for high school kids in order to retain them in the education system, and give them a decent chance to finish their studies.

Speaking to TNIE, Appavu said, “I suffered during my younger days because my family was poor. But once I started earning, I did not want students to suffer like me. I have been helping students who have been asking me for help. Over the years, this led me to help more students. I started buying uniforms for the students when I came to know that students come to school without uniforms because they were not able to afford one. And also, I want my students to have good food and I arrange a traditional feast with payasam and vadai for them every year.”