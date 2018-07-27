I want to be left alone now. People are saying that I am doing it for the publicity and money. All I request is to let me live, said Hanan, the 19-year-old girl who became the butt of social media ridicule and trolls after the news of her selling fish at the Thammanam fish market to make a living came to the public domain.

She was forced to appear before the media after the social media trolls reached on the brink of personal insults and harassment. “All the money I received as help after my story came out is in my account. I am ready to give it back. I will continue to live by continuing to strive hard. I will also act in the movie," said an emotional Hanan, a degree student of Al Azhar College in Thodupuzha.

She also said that the police has asked her to move from the Thammanam market where she is selling fish now as it was creating a crowd in the area creating difficulties for people.

Hanan became an overnight sensation after a news article was published about her selling fish in the local market in order to support her family. The news went viral following pictures of her selling fish in her college uniform was circulated. People from various walks of life helped and offered to help her financially. However, some social media accounts started to question the legitimacy of Hanan's claims which gained momentum and posts and comments against her grew in numbers.

"The college had helped me do my ear surgery and had encouraged me in my endeavours," she said.

