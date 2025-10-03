From playgrounds to classrooms: Why sports must be at the heart of learning

India’s education system has long been dominated by rote learning and exam-driven outcomes, often sidelining the holistic growth of children—particularly in underserved communities and government schools. But what if the playground could be as powerful a classroom as one filled with blackboards and books?
The Alarming Gap in Sports Education
When educationists Prashant Mishra, Rajnikant, and Vijay Sharma worked with schools, they found an urgent need to integrate sports into learning. A survey of 600 people revealed striking findings:
80% of children were interested in sports but lacked awareness and guidance.
87% lacked basic sports amenities or a dedicated sports teacher.
80% lacked access, exposure, or opportunities to excel.
Most parents and teachers still saw sports as a hobby, not a career.
Global and national data reinforced the concern. According to WHO (2022), 80% of adolescents worldwide are physically inactive. In India, despite NEP 2020 and other reforms, only 17% of schools have a dedicated physical education teacher. Two out of three Indian children suffer from an unhealthy BMI, pointing to dangerously low physical activity.
Why Sports Matter in Schools
Sports are more than recreation—they are fundamental to shaping healthier and more capable children. They strengthen:
Physical health: reducing obesity and improving fitness.
Mental health: lowering stress and boosting resilience.
Life skills: fostering collaboration, empathy, leadership, and problem-solving.
Academic outcomes: sports-engaged students are often more motivated and attentive in classrooms.
In underserved communities, sports can also act as a powerful tool for social change, turning playgrounds into safe spaces that nurture dreams and identities.
Stories of Change: Sportathon in Action
The Sportathon Foundation is demonstrating how sports can transform lives.
Neeraj, a differently-abled child, once excluded from classroom activities, became a leader through inclusive sports sessions.
Priyanshu, a government school student, discovered athletics through Sportathon, winning 2nd place in the Delhi State Javelin Throw competition. His peers Deepak, Yash, and Durgesh excelled at district-level contests.
Rohit and Rajeev, trained under the Sports for Impact Fellowship, transitioned into professional roles as a PE teacher and a coach, proving sports can be a pathway to sustainable livelihoods.
Each story highlights the same truth: sports don’t just produce athletes; they build confidence, careers, and community role models.
Sportathon’s Model for Reimagining Education
To bridge systemic gaps, Sportathon has designed a multi-pronged model:
Project CHAK DE – A school-based curriculum integrating motor skills, sports, life skills, and holistic development.
Sports for Impact Fellowship – Training local youth as “Youth Captains” to become school sports educators.
Super 30 (Sports for Excellence) – High-performance training, nutrition, and exposure for talented children.
Events & Exposure – Competitions, marathons, and external partnerships to showcase children’s skills.
Together, these programs create a pipeline that links education, sports access, and career opportunities.
The Way Forward
The Indian government has already recognized the importance of sports through NEP 2020, the National Curriculum Framework (2023), the National Sports Policy (2025), and Samagra Shiksha (2023). But stronger implementation is needed.
Embedding structured sports education in schools can:
Reduce health risks like obesity and inactivity.
Equip children with 21st-century life skills.
Create career pathways for youth.
Build inclusive, safe spaces where every child—regardless of background or ability—can thrive.