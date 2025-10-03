From playgrounds to classrooms: Why sports must be at the heart of learning

India’s education system has long been dominated by rote learning and exam-driven outcomes, often sidelining the holistic growth of children—particularly in underserved communities and government schools. But what if the playground could be as powerful a classroom as one filled with blackboards and books?



The Alarming Gap in Sports Education



When educationists Prashant Mishra, Rajnikant, and Vijay Sharma worked with schools, they found an urgent need to integrate sports into learning. A survey of 600 people revealed striking findings:

80% of children were interested in sports but lacked awareness and guidance.

87% lacked basic sports amenities or a dedicated sports teacher.

80% lacked access, exposure, or opportunities to excel.

Most parents and teachers still saw sports as a hobby, not a career.



Global and national data reinforced the concern. According to WHO (2022), 80% of adolescents worldwide are physically inactive. In India, despite NEP 2020 and other reforms, only 17% of schools have a dedicated physical education teacher. Two out of three Indian children suffer from an unhealthy BMI, pointing to dangerously low physical activity.

