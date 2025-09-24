From Homes to Hospitality: Interior Design Emerges as a Thriving Career Choice

CHENNAI: Interior design can be a dynamic career option for those with a passion for creativity, a strong artistic vision, and an interest in problem-solving.

Growing Demand and Expanding Scope

Industry experts point to rapid urbanization, a buoyant real estate market, and rising demand for well-planned spaces as key drivers of growth. Opportunities extend beyond homes into several sectors, including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, set and exhibition design, as well as sustainable and wellness-focused projects.