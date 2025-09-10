Physiotherapy — A growing career path in healthcare

Physiotherapy is emerging as a rewarding profession in healthcare, with growing demand across hospitals, clinics, and sports facilities. The field is centred on restoring movement and function for patients with injuries, chronic conditions, or disabilities and offers wide-ranging career opportunities in India and abroad.

What does physiotherapy involve?

Physiotherapists work on patient-focused care, assessing, diagnosing, and treating movement dysfunctions. Their role is to restore, maintain, and improve a patient’s mobility and overall well-being.

They rely on treatment methods such as manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, and the use of specialised equipment. Beyond treatment, physiotherapists also guide patients on injury prevention, strengthening, and leading healthy lifestyles.

Work environments and career paths

Employment opportunities for physiotherapists are diverse. They work in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, private clinics, nursing homes, sports teams, and fitness centres and even provide home care. Many also take up teaching and research roles.

Career paths include general practice and specialisations in fields such as orthopaedics, neurological rehabilitation, cardiorespiratory care, paediatrics, and women’s health. Physiotherapists can also pursue niche areas like sports medicine, often working with elite athletes. Others move to research, education, or corporate wellness programs..

Demand and outlook

The demand for physiotherapists is on the rise globally due to an ageing population, higher participation in sports, musculoskeletal disorders, and chronic illnesses. The supply of qualified professionals often falls short, opening opportunities for new entrants into the field.

How to become a physiotherapist

To enter the profession, students need a bachelor’s in physiotherapy from a recognised institution. Clinical internships provide hands-on training, while licenses are mandatory to practice. Those interested in advanced roles or specialisations can pursue a master’s degree, leading to careers in private practice, research, or academia.