Why is early sex education important for students in school

In today’s interconnected and technology-driven world, sex education is as essential as any other subject. It forms a vital part of holistic learning that helps students understand their bodies, emotions, and relationships in a healthy, responsible, and respectful way. It is not about promoting sexuality or vulgarity but about creating awareness, safety, and respect.

In India, where open discussions about sex remain largely taboo, the need for early, sensible, and sensitive sex education is greater than ever. With the rise of artificial intelligence, easy access to technology, and global exposure, the young generation today is growing up in a highly connected world. When we talk about sending our students abroad for higher education, global opportunities, and careers, it becomes crucial that they are equipped with awareness, responsibility, and emotional maturity.

Schools, therefore, must work in collaboration with parents to provide learning that balances traditional values with global realities. Sex education, when imparted with empathy by trained teachers and parental support, helps children build awareness, confidence, and respect. It prepares them to make informed, safe, and thoughtful choices, protecting them from misleading information and sexual and reproductive health risks.

Recognising this need, the Supreme Court of India recently emphasised that sex education should begin well before Class 9, noting that students must learn about puberty and self-care early to prevent confusion and misuse of information. In an AI-driven world filled with unfiltered digital content, children often form misguided ideas about relationships, gender. Schools, educators and parents must work collaboratively to ensure children receive age-appropriate and value-based education.

An essential part of sex education is promoting gender equality and educating girls to understand their rights to make decisions about their bodies. It also helps boys develop respect toward women and the opposite sex.

India’s ancient education system emphasised respect, discipline, and responsibility in human relationships. Reviving that spirit in a modern and emotionally intelligent manner is the need of the hour.

Sex education, when delivered with empathy by trained teachers and supported by parents, helps children build awareness, confidence, and respect. It prepares them to make informed, safe, and thoughtful choices, protecting them from misinformation and sexual and reproductive health risks.

In essence, making sex education a mandatory part of the curriculum is not just a progressive but a responsible decision. When introduced early and taught with sensitivity, it nurtures self-respect, empathy, and awareness — shaping healthy, kind, confident, responsible, and compassionate global citizens for generations to come.

[Article by Mr Harish Sanduja, Director-Schools & IT, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions. Views expressed are his own]