Small changes, big impact: Teaching students to adopt sustainable practices

Having been in the field of school education for the past four decades, I have witnessed a remarkable shift in the way our environment has evolved - from the growing realities of climate change to the increasing need for collective responsibility.

Over the years, I have come to realise the vital role that educators and schools play in nurturing young minds to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a healthier planet and a more promising future.

I often reflect on my own childhood, growing up in a joint family where sharing was a natural way of life. During vacations, we happily used what was available without feeling the need to own multiple versions of the same thing. Those experiences instilled in us a sense of community and gratitude for what we had.

Today, things are very different. If there are three children in a household, each one often prefers to have their own separate things, with a strong sense of ownership. While this reflects changing times, it also brings with it certain challenges, not just in terms of sustainability, but also because it slowly diminishes the spirit of sharing and collective responsibility.

It is important for us to pause, and reconsider, how we can guide the next generation towards values that foster both environmental consciousness and empathy.

In today’s world, conversations around climate change, waste management, and environmental protection are becoming increasingly urgent. For children, however, these global issues can seem overwhelming, making it hard for them to see how they can make a difference. The truth is that sustainability begins with small, conscious decisions made every day, and schools are the ideal setting to nurture this awareness.

Classroom training

The classroom is perhaps the strongest setting to develop a sense of environmental awareness.

Students should learn about the importance of sustainable practices in the environment and the methods in which they can contribute to a healthy ecosystem. These practices don't always require grand gestures; it's merely a commitment to put the planet's well-being first.

Waste reduction

Cutting down on waste is one of the simplest things to start with. Students can bring reusable lunch boxes and water bottles rather than single-use plastic ones, or simply segregate waste properly at school and home. Engaging in recycling or upcycling activities, such as converting old clothes into reusable bags, using tin cans into planters, or shoe boxes into storage containers, can also be creative and effective. These small actions instill responsibility, and resourcefulness while keeping landfills clean.

Water and energy conservation

Conservation of water and energy is also equally important. Small actions, such as turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, turning off lights and fans when exiting the room, and reporting leaks, can go a long way in saving our resources.

These actions, when performed regularly, enable students to understand their individual contribution towards the conservation of natural resources.

Recycle & reuse

Embracing sustainable consumption practices is another way students can create a positive impact. Using environmentally friendly school supplies such as plantable seed pencils, reusable notebooks and swapping clothes with friends can limit consumption and waste. Such habits help the students to understand the need to keep the environment clean, thereby adapting the efforts to be a mindful person.

Awareness through social media

Using social media effectively can lead to a great change. Students can promote messages on sustainability, eco-friendly environment initiatives by making blogs, reels, or campaigns on social media. Spreading awareness and motivating their friends to join them can make sustainability a universal topic of discussion among young people. This creates a strong, inspired community of change-makers.

By teaching students their responsibility towards the environment, we are not only fostering responsible citizens, but also nurturing a generation that will drive lasting change.

Sustainability ultimately involves developing an attitude of concern, empathy, and accountability in addition to safeguarding the environment. Together, we can help generate awareness and contribute collectively to bring positivity to our souls and the ecosystem.

[Article by Aditi Misra, Director at DPS, sector 45, Gurgaon, DPS International Gurgaon, Dharav High school, Ajmer Road and Dharav High School Gurgaon. Opinions expressed are their own.]