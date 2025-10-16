Putting Womenomics 2.0 to work

In the world’s fastest-growing major economy, half the population still sits out of the workforce.

That paradox defines India’s growth story today.

Women have powered the country’s demographic dividend in classrooms and boardrooms, yet remain conspicuously absent from its labour markets.

This is not merely a moral or social question, but an economic one. Women’s under-participation represents India’s single largest untapped growth lever.

Unlocking it will require a shift from token empowerment to what we might call Womenomics 2.0—a structural rethinking of how the economy values, enables and measures women’s work.

For nearly two decades, India’s female labour force participation rate has defied the logic of prosperity.