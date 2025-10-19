Interview Special: ‘Lack high-end digital tools to preserve history’

For preserving India’s history and culture archived in ancient documents and transcripts, tools required for high-quality digitisation are still not readily available, Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, the Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), tells The New Indian Express.

Excerpts:

How do you see IGNCA’s role evolving in the contemporary global scenario, particularly in light of Viksit Bharat 2047?

In the contemporary context and especially in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, culture must be seen as both the foundation and the force behind development. As our Prime Minister has said-- “Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi”—(heritage along with development). When development draws strength from our heritage, it becomes more productive, sustainable, and deeply rooted in our identity.

The government plans to institutionalise Gyan Bharatam. Your comment.

The National Mission for Manuscripts was originally initiated by IGNCA. A great deal of documentation and digitisation took place under IGNCA’s leadership. Now, with the launch of Gyan Bharatam, the scope of this effort has been significantly expanded.

Do you see digitisation as a tool for preservation or cultural democratisation?

I would say it serves both purposes. Digitisation is, first of all, an essential preservation tool. When scholars or researchers want to study manuscripts, they are not always allowed to handle the original copies, as that can cause damage over time. So, digitisation provides a safe way to access and study these materials. At the same time, digitisation expands accessibility and also acts as a tool of cultural democratisation.

What’s IGNCA’s role in setting national standards for digital preservation and archiving of manuscripts?

One of our key initiatives was the National Cultural Audiovisual Archives (NCAA) project. We did extensive work on it, and it eventually became the world’s first Trusted Digital Repository for audiovisual material, a recognition we received through formal certification. Building on that experience, we have also developed a set of Standard Operating Procedures for digital archiving, digital preservation, and related processes.

What are the biggest challenges in digitising ancient manuscripts?

There are several challenges, both technical and emotional. On the technical side, some of the advanced systems and tools required for high-quality digitisation are still not readily available in our country. We are, therefore, seeking assistance from external experts who can help us with the latest technologies and global best practices.

Another challenge is that even digital preservation is not entirely foolproof. A few years ago, microfilming was a safer long-term option. But it preserves only in monochrome, while digitisation captures the richness of colours and details. So, we are working on developing a foolproof digital repository that ensures both durability and quality.

There is also an emotional challenge. Many individuals or families who own manuscripts are reluctant to part with them because of sentimental attachment. They often fear that by handing over their manuscripts, they might lose ownership or recognition. People must understand that this is a national mission, aimed at safeguarding our collective heritage for future generations. The third major challenge is the lack of comprehensive data. We still do not know exactly how many manuscripts exist across the country. A detailed, nationwide survey is therefore essential.

How are you ensuring long-term preservation of manuscripts and rare texts?

IGNCA has developed some of the best technical expertise in the country for digitising and managing manuscript repositories. We also have a state-of-the-art conservation unit that looks after the complete preservation process of manuscripts — from cleaning and repair to preventive conservation.

What is your current vision for IGNCA?

We are exploring how deep-rooted these Indian knowledge traditions are in the present context, not only in philosophy and religion, but also in fields like mathematics, science, and medicine.