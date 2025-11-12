India’s labour force faces a new challenge as automation accelerates

The era of human-machine coexistence has arrived, and its impact on India’s workforce is already being felt.
As global giants like Amazon roll out their millionth warehouse robot and logistics companies such as DHL automate large portions of their operations, India stands on the brink of a major workforce transformation, one that threatens millions of low-skilled jobs at the bottom of the employment pyramid.
From robot arms in warehouses to robotic vacuum cleaners in middle-class homes, machines are steadily taking over tasks once performed by human hands.
Dishwashers, washing machines, and now autonomous cleaning devices may not be advanced robots, but they represent the gradual erosion of traditional domestic and manual labour roles.
Automation, in theory, pushes workers toward higher-value, knowledge-based roles. But in India, where a vast segment of the population remains unskilled or employed in the informal sector, this transition poses a formidable challenge.
Without targeted intervention, the country risks deepening its social and economic divides.
Experts warn that as technology evolves toward fully autonomous “human-void” systems, the first wave of displacement will hit those least equipped to adapt, daily-wage workers, factory hands, drivers, delivery staff, and domestic help.
The rise of humanoid robotics and AI-driven automation could soon redraw the boundaries of employment itself.
To navigate this transition, India must urgently invest in large-scale skill transformation, accessible digital training pathways, and robust social security mechanisms.
Building a “metal workforce” — one that blends human adaptability with technological literacy — will be crucial to ensure that automation enhances, rather than erases, human opportunity.
As machines increasingly take over repetitive and routine work, the real test for India will not be technological adoption, but human adaptation — ensuring that the next generation of workers are equipped not to compete with robots, but to command them.