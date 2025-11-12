India’s labour force faces a new challenge as automation accelerates

The era of human-machine coexistence has arrived, and its impact on India’s workforce is already being felt.

As global giants like Amazon roll out their millionth warehouse robot and logistics companies such as DHL automate large portions of their operations, India stands on the brink of a major workforce transformation, one that threatens millions of low-skilled jobs at the bottom of the employment pyramid.

From robot arms in warehouses to robotic vacuum cleaners in middle-class homes, machines are steadily taking over tasks once performed by human hands.

Dishwashers, washing machines, and now autonomous cleaning devices may not be advanced robots, but they represent the gradual erosion of traditional domestic and manual labour roles.