Indian knowledge systems need to be inclusive to live up to Constitution's spirit

To ‘decolonise’ and ‘indigenise’ education in India, the curriculum proposes, among other things, the study of Kautilya’s Arthashastra in commerce education, as well as the integration of ancient Indian conceptions of paramanu (atom) into chemistry.

While the UGC’s endeavour to reclaim India’s ancient heritage may seem commendable, it raises deeper concerns about the erosion of scientific temper, risking an epistemic crisis.

The foundational principle underpinning IKS—Hindu exceptionalism—is not a recent development. Meera Nanda notes that the idea of Hinduism as a ‘religion of science’ has nearly a two-century-long history, one that exalted the Vedic tradition for its supposed “non-dogmatic rationalism” and “supersensory empiricism”.

Swami Vivekananda most famously articulated this vision of modern science as a handmaiden of Hindu tradition in his 1893 address in Chicago. The confluence between Hinduism and modern science gained momentum during British colonial rule—caught in the tussle between rationalism and nationalism, self-critique and self-assertion, and reform and revival.