Inculcating social responsibilities through extension activities

Our nation has witnessed an exponential increase in the number of educational institutions and the volume of students. It is always expected that the fruits of education reach society. Educational institutions have the larger responsibility of catering to the needs of society. Provision of relevant education is indeed an obligation on the part of the government.

The Kothari Commission’s report (1966) clearly outlined that universities should not remain isolated from the community but should engage with it through extension activities. The curriculum taught in higher educational institutions needs to focus on the aspirations and needs of society. Thus, the curriculum has to be need-based and society-driven.