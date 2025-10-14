Inculcating social responsibilities through extension activities

Our nation has witnessed an exponential increase in the number of educational institutions and the volume of students. It is always expected that the fruits of education reach society. Educational institutions have the larger responsibility of catering to the needs of society. Provision of relevant education is indeed an obligation on the part of the government.
The Kothari Commission’s report (1966) clearly outlined that universities should not remain isolated from the community but should engage with it through extension activities. The curriculum taught in higher educational institutions needs to focus on the aspirations and needs of society. Thus, the curriculum has to be need-based and society-driven.
Research should focus on issues prevalent in society and address them effectively. Therefore, institutions, through the three dimensions of teaching, research, and extension, need to concentrate on societal development. Against this backdrop, the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also emphasizes community engagement.
In fact, the UGC’s course on community engagement aims to help students gain a proper understanding of rural life and societal realities, in addition to developing a sense of empathy to contribute to community development.
Institutions undertake extension activities through departments, NSS, and other outfits. Some institutes, like the Gandhigram Rural Institute, have integrated extension activities into the curriculum. Institutions can plan their extension and outreach activities focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals. These activities enable students to learn from the ground realities of society and develop a sense of volunteerism to address societal needs.
Society, in turn, can benefit from the educational experiences of students and faculty.
Thus, outreach programs serve to sensitize students, helping them develop social values and instill responsibilities through interaction with communities. Villages serve as social laboratories, enriching the learning process of students and faculty regarding community needs, issues, and solutions. Extension activities also help train development workers through NGOs, government bodies, and research organizations. These activities motivate students and scholars to undertake action-oriented research for the advancement of rural communities. When carried out in the true sense, extension activities can bring significant improvements to the living conditions of rural communities.
The Government of India encourages educational institutions to participate in schemes like Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), through which institutions can adopt villages. Departments can undertake societal projects with specific social objectives, supported by possible funding from various agencies.
Educational institutions can train village women and non-student youth through vocational and skill training programs. Science education in villages can also be enhanced, as many rural schools lack laboratory facilities. Participatory Rural Appraisal, conducted with the involvement of students, faculty, and villagers, helps all participants develop in-depth knowledge of village resources, customs, practices, and traditions. Students gain firsthand knowledge of practices such as traditional agricultural storage systems, water harvesting techniques, and more. Agricultural extension practices, which translate lab research to land, played a key role in the Green Revolution.
Undertaking socially useful projects allows students to innovate in ways that may benefit villages. Limited awareness, lack of financial resources, and bureaucratic hurdles are major challenges for institutions in conducting village extension work. Increasing awareness, leveraging technology, collaborating with NGOs, and proper training of students and faculty are strategies to overcome these hurdles.
It is imperative that we produce socially responsible citizens who can contribute to societal advancement through voluntary participation. Introducing community engagement as a course across all programs of higher education and ensuring regular village visits will create a positive impact on the community.
Proper understanding of societal realities will help institutions groom students as responsible citizens.
— Dr. M.G. Sethuraman
Former Dean & Honorary Emeritus Professor
The Gandhigram Rural Institute, Deemed to be University, Gandhigram, Dindigul