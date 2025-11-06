Beyond global vs local: Crafting curriculum that celebrates culture without borders

In India’s classrooms, a silent debate continues: Should children grow up as global citizens capable of competing anywhere in the world, or should they remain connected to their cultural roots?

For too long, education has been viewed as a choice between the global and the local. In truth, children need both.

The future of learning lies in integrating a curriculum that blends the best of both worlds helping children grow into confident individuals who can embrace the world without losing their sense of self.

The Best of Both Worlds

Education can be imagined as a tree. Global best practices form the branches, cultivating children outward and connecting them to diverse opportunities.

Local traditions serve as the roots, grounding them in language, values, and belonging.

Inquiry-based classrooms, project learning, and digital fluency nurture 21st-century skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.

At the same time, traditional methods of storytelling, festivals, and community learning foster empathy, resilience, and cultural pride.

Combined, these elements create learners who are both future-ready and deeply rooted.