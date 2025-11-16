As AI powers a smarter workforce, how India is preparing for the next big leap

When it comes to deploying digital technologies, India has often been ahead of the curve. It is no different in the case of embedding AI in workforce strategies. One must view the Union Government’s AI Workforce Acceleration Plan in this context. As per MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), the plan is meant to align talent pools with the swift advances of artificial intelligence in diverse domains.

Partnerships for Inclusive Learning Programmes

Aware that the onus of making this plan work cannot vest solely on its shoulders, the government is joining hands with universities, private enterprises and certification bodies to craft specialised AI training and upskilling programmes customised for both the urban and rural landscapes. The simultaneous focus on urban and rural cohorts is commendable since it will help in mitigating India’s longstanding digital divide.

Salient features of this initiative include:

• AI-driven employment generation hubs in major metros.

• Pan-India digital literacy programmes focused on AI and data analytics.

• Public-private partnerships integrating AI into higher education and vocational courses.

• Industry-centric AI training centres to surmount skill gaps.

NITI Aayog’s AI Roadmap for Job Creation

That the Central Government understands the importance of leveraging AI in job creation is apparent from NITI Aayog’s latest report, ‘Roadmap for Job Creation in the AI Economy’. It has not overlooked the fact that AI represents a double-edged sword. Without institutional intervention in tech services, employee numbers could shrink to approximately 6 million by 2031 from around 8 million in 2023. Conversely, with speedy and strategic actions, almost 4 million novel roles could be created in AI-linked spheres within the coming five years. Significantly, these functions will have a higher value while being globally competitive and future-proof.

Given AI’s dramatic potential in innumerable industries, rather than taking a pessimistic view as some sections do, I believe there is much scope for optimism about generating new jobs. This is precisely what NITI Aayog’s report reveals, noting that the domestic demand for skilled AI professionals is projected to rise from 850,000 this year to more than 1.25 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of almost 25%.

Without doubt, the country is poised for the next big leap in grooming an AI-driven workforce. Its plan is centred on a holistic strategy promoting infrastructure and talent development backed by domestic innovation and inclusive AI deployment across key segments. It’s no surprise that NITI Aayog’s report offers a roadmap to empower India’s informal workforce via AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain and immersive learning.

Outlays and Programmes for Lifelong Learning

To advance these goals, some readers may recall that the Centre had earlier outlined its vision, ‘Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India’. In 2024, a Budget outlay of more than ₹10,300 crore for five years was sanctioned for the IndiaAI Mission to pilot the country’s progress towards global leadership in artificial intelligence. This mission has fast-forwarded India’s computing infrastructure from the earlier target of 10,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) to the current 38,000 GPUs. This is aimed at offering affordable access to global quality AI resources, which can be particularly useful for researchers and start-ups seeking to drive greater innovation.

Considering the constant innovation and digital disruptions that AI has been spurring across industries, traditional skills and capabilities are no longer good enough to retain jobs. Accordingly, employees must periodically upgrade their skills. Retaining relevance in the digital realm necessitates lifelong learning supported by reskilling and upskilling programmes to help workers stay in step with ongoing technological changes at the workplace.

AI and the Viksit Bharat Vision

Herein, FutureSkills Prime – a digital skilling programme run by MeitY and NASSCOM – has been working to transform India into a digital talent hub. As an innovative, evolutionary ecosystem, FutureSkills Prime imparts advanced skills to learners to thrive in the evolving digital universe. As mentioned earlier, such public-private partnerships will lead the way in upskilling and reskilling the workforce to retain the Indian industry’s global competitive edge in emerging technologies.

Coming back to the AI Workforce Acceleration Plan, if well implemented, I believe this could empower millions of workers with the specific skills required to excel in an AI-driven world. With the Hon’ble Prime Minister already having announced ambitious plans for Viksit Bharat@2047, India’s AI roadmap will play a pivotal role in achieving this grand vision.

(By Vinay Kumar Swamy, Country Head – Pearson India)