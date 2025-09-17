Breaking the Myth: “CA Exam is Impossible”

We’ve all heard it, haven’t we? That dreaded belief whispered in classrooms, etched into late-night study sessions, and repeated like a universal truth: this exam is impossible to clear.

Over time, it has grown into more than just a thought—it has become a myth, shaping the way students see themselves and their abilities. But here’s the thing about myths: they survive only as long as we let them.

The moment we challenge them with preparation, perspective, and persistence, they begin to lose their power. Over my four decades in this profession, I’ve had the privilege of watching countless students evolve into successful Chartered Accountants.

The journey you are on is a demanding one—a true marathon of dedication and perseverance. While the fundamentals of study haven’t changed much, the tools available to you today are light-years ahead of what we had. What follows is not a rulebook, but a collection of insights based on my experience.