Breaking the Myth: “CA Exam is Impossible”

We’ve all heard it, haven’t we? That dreaded belief whispered in classrooms, etched into late-night study sessions, and repeated like a universal truth: this exam is impossible to clear.
Over time, it has grown into more than just a thought—it has become a myth, shaping the way students see themselves and their abilities. But here’s the thing about myths: they survive only as long as we let them.
The moment we challenge them with preparation, perspective, and persistence, they begin to lose their power. Over my four decades in this profession, I’ve had the privilege of watching countless students evolve into successful Chartered Accountants.
The journey you are on is a demanding one—a true marathon of dedication and perseverance. While the fundamentals of study haven’t changed much, the tools available to you today are light-years ahead of what we had. What follows is not a rulebook, but a collection of insights based on my experience.
Part II: Exam Day Strategy & Mindset
Exam Day Approach
1. Use the Reading Time Wisely
* The first 15 minutes are your strategy session.
* Skim the entire paper, mark the questions you are confident about, identify the tricky ones to revisit later, and decide your starting point.
* Mentally rank questions from 1 to 5 based on confidence, and begin with the “5s.”
This simple act prevents panic and helps you stay in control.
2. Start Strong
* Attempt the questions you know best first. This builds momentum and secures early marks.
* In your final days of prep, try an AI-powered Confidence Booster Quiz with questions from your strongest topics. Solving them before the exam can give you a psychological edge.
3. Don’t Get Stuck
* If a question is eating up time, move on and return later.
* I once had a junior spend 45 minutes on a 5-mark question and miss a 20-mark one he could have easily solved. Don’t let this happen to you. If a question is proving to be a speed bump, move on and come back to it later
4. Attempt the Full Paper
* Aim to answer all 100 marks, even if partially.
* A well-structured but incomplete answer can still fetch marks.
* Always write what you do know—section numbers, relevant provisions, or correct formats—rather than leaving blanks.
5. Review Before Submitting
* Use the last 10–15 minutes to check for errors or omissions.
* Even small miscalculations can cost you.
* Reviewing with a different coloured pen (if allowed) forces you to see your work with fresh eyes.
6. After the Exam: Let It Go
* Don’t discuss the paper with friends or on social media.
* One bad discussion can derail preparation for the rest of your exams.
* What’s done is done—focus on the next subject. I personally thought I had done so badly in my accounts paper that I refused to get ready for the next. I had to be dragged to the exam hall the next day and it turned out I had scored above 50 in accounts, and I cleared the group. I shudder to think of what would have happened if I had abandoned that attempt.
Mindset and Well-being
1. Prioritize Sleep and Nutrition
* Your brain is a tool—it needs rest and fuel.
* Avoid back-to-back all-nighters; they harm more than they help.
* Use a sleep-tracking app to monitor quality rest, and eat a balanced diet to maintain focus.
2. Stay Physically Active
* I always tell my young colleagues that a fresh mind is a productive mind.
* Short workouts or even a 20-minute walk can refresh you.
* Aim for at least 30 minutes of sunlight daily—it reduces stress and sharpens focus.
3. Avoid Social Media Comparisons
* Don’t let Instagram or LinkedIn posts about “second revisions” discourage you.
* Your journey is unique—comparison only saps confidence.
* Instead of a total digital detox, practice balance:
* Allow small, refreshing breaks—share memes, enjoy a short outing, or spend time with friends.
* A refreshed mind performs far better.
4. Lean on Support
* Speak to family, friends, or mentors when you feel overwhelmed.
* Designate a “CA Confidant”—someone you can vent to without discussing exams.
* It acts as a much-needed mental pressure valve.
The path to becoming a Chartered Accountant is a deeply personal journey. These strategies are based on what I’ve seen work for many students, but ultimately, it’s your life, your pace, your success. Live it your way, study it your way, and clear these exams with confidence. I wish you the very best on this journey.
As Swami Vivekananda said: “Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached.”
- Rajeshwari S
Partner
PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP