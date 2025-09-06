Teaching: A journey across time

Teaching is rarely a coincidence; for most educators, it is a deliberate choice rooted in conviction rather than chance. For me, the inspiration began in childhood, in classrooms where teachers would wield quiet authority; the power of their voices, the ability to command attention with a glance, the swirl of chalk across a blackboard or a red pen marking notebooks. But once in the profession, I quickly discovered that teaching goes far beyond these outward symbols.

Knowing the subject matter is rarely the real challenge. The greater task lies in making content meaningful, exciting, and age-appropriate. Even more demanding is the ability to connect with students, understand their worlds, and earn their respect, not simply authority but through authenticity.

Every new batch of students ushers in a new era. Slang, cultural references, values, and interests keep evolving. Topics once considered taboo, such as puberty and menstruation, are now openly discussed through projects and conversations among both boys and girls. What was once unspoken is now voiced; what was unquestioned is now challenged. Even younger children, as early as Grade 3, exhibit a surprising level of maturity. They speak openly about their crushes, something that is no longer dismissed as ‘childlike’ but acknowledged as part of today’s reality, requiring sensitivity from educators.

Classroom trends also shift constantly. Students who once loved classics and fairy tales now revel in contemporary narratives peppered with slang, as seen in the popularity of Geronimo Stilton. Learning methods have transformed as well, from creating acronyms to composing raps; new styles emerge almost daily. One batch idolised footballers, another admired climate activists, and today’s youth look up to YouTubers and AI innovators.

The need for educators to stay updated has never been more evident. As my principal once advised during a classroom visit: “Stay updated. Know what your students watch, read, and play.” That advice resonates deeply in modern teaching.

Teaching as time travel

To teach is, in essence, to time-travel, not through machines, but through stories, ideas, and human connections. Every classroom becomes a meeting point between two generations: teachers shaped by the past and students already immersed in a rapidly evolving present.

The art of teaching lies in understanding the changing language of students, not just words like sus, BFF, rizz, lowkey, sigma, and slay, but also the subtle codes of humour, identity, and belonging. Great teachers listen, adapt, and respect the world their students inhabit while carrying forward timeless values of integrity, empathy, perseverance, and curiosity. These values never fade; they assume new forms of expression.

Reinventing relevance

To teach across generations means constantly reinventing oneself. Authority and knowledge alone are not enough; the real challenge is making learning relevant. A math problem, for example, gains life when connected to coding or gaming.

Teaching is challenging, indeed, but it's also stimulating. It keeps us young at heart. I learn as much from my students each day as they learn from me. It is about absorbing new words, fresh perspectives, and glimpses of the future. In return, educators share stories of resilience, experiences, and the wisdom of the past.

This is the true magic of education: to teach is to straddle time, with one foot in the past and an eye on the future. It is to witness societal shifts in real time through the lens of young learners and adapt joyfully, again and again.

Ultimately, teachers and students grow together. Educators are interpreters between worlds: translating yesterday’s wisdom into today’s language so it resonates with tomorrow’s leaders.

(Neha Jain is the head of Primary Years, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad. Views expressed are their own.)