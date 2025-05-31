A Little Tibet in the Heart of Odisha

I started my 116-kilometre journey from Berhampur, past the verdant embrace of the untouched sal jungles beyond the Taptapani hot spring.

It was a pocket untucked behind the dense green, blanketed mountains. Tucked away in the gentle folds of the Eastern Ghats, amidst rolling maize fields and soft whispers of mountain breezes, lies a place that feels almost mythical in its contrast to its surroundings.