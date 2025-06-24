Your password is not just a key — it's your digital identity

Last week, the internet witnessed a digital disaster: a global leak of 16 billion passwords, or as we better understand it in India — 1,600 crore login credentials — surfaced on the dark web. This leak, revealed through cybersecurity watchdogs and verified by Google, is being described as the largest breach of its kind.

And yet, many of us continue to act as if it doesn’t concern us.

The truth? If you’ve used the same password across multiple sites, logged in from a public café Wi-Fi, or ignored a “suspicious login attempt” notification — you’re already at risk.