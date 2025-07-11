AI & B-Schools: What needs to change, now

If we're serious about preparing leaders for the AI economy, we need to go beyond surface-level change. The transformation must be structural and sustained. Here's where we should start:
Not everyone will have access to high-end labs, so we must design mobile-first, low-bandwidth learning solutions that are scalable and accessible.
Faculty development must move from general tech literacy to hands-on experience with AI business applications. If teachers can't speak the language of AI fluently, students won't either.
Move from theoretical instruction to project-based, interdisciplinary learning that mimics real-world business environments.
Creativity, ethical reasoning, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence are critical in an AI-powered workplace. These need to be part of every B-school curriculum — not electives, but essentials.
Public-private partnerships can close the relevance gap. Industry must co-create curriculum, offer live projects, and engage directly with students, especially in underserved regions.