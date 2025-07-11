AI & B-Schools: What needs to change, now

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and Scaler School of Business talks about B-Schools and Artificial Intelligence
AI & B-Schools
AI & B-Schools

If we're serious about preparing leaders for the AI economy, we need to go beyond surface-level change. The transformation must be structural and sustained. Here's where we should start:

1. Rebuild infrastructure for an AI-first world

Not everyone will have access to high-end labs, so we must design mobile-first, low-bandwidth learning solutions that are scalable and accessible.

2. Invest in educator capability

Faculty development must move from general tech literacy to hands-on experience with AI business applications. If teachers can't speak the language of AI fluently, students won't either.

3. Rethink how we teach, not just what we teach

Move from theoretical instruction to project-based, interdisciplinary learning that mimics real-world business environments.

4. Develop AI-complementary skills

Creativity, ethical reasoning, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence are critical in an AI-powered workplace. These need to be part of every B-school curriculum — not electives, but essentials.

5. Bring industry into the classroom

Public-private partnerships can close the relevance gap. Industry must co-create curriculum, offer live projects, and engage directly with students, especially in underserved regions.

AI
B-Schools

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com