How Tushar discovered confidence, purpose, and a voice for change through Teach For India

For many students, school is about books, exams, and routine. But for Tushar, being a part of a Teach For India (TFI) classroom became the foundation for something much more powerful, a journey of identity, resilience, and leadership.

A classical dancer, community changemaker, and now a mentor, Tushar's story is one of quiet courage transforming into confident action.

“Being a TFI student meant I always had a support system, both academically and emotionally,” says Tushar. “Even though it’s been two years since I graduated from the classroom, that support is still a part of my life.”

As a male classical dancer, Tushar faced constant stereotypes and ridicule. But his fellows- his didis and bhaiyas stood firmly beside him, helping him navigate the challenges of choosing a path that didn’t fit societal norms.

For him, TFI classrooms were not just about syllabus and marks; they were places of dialogue, thought, and deep personal growth. “I remember talking to my social sciences fellow, Satya Bhaiya, about topics beyond textbooks. Those conversations helped shape my love for the humanities and gave me the confidence to pursue my passion,” he shares.

When he transitioned to a regular school setting in Grade 11, the absence of a space that allowed critical thinking and questioning was deeply felt. “In my TFI class, I could always ask questions and explore. Now, I often had to research answers by myself once I got home.”

Tushar’s journey took a powerful turn when he was selected for the Fellows of the Future programme under the Kids Education Revolution of TFI. “That experience was life-changing,” he recalls. “For the first time, I met members of the larger TFI community beyond the classroom. Their kindness and belief in me gave me the confidence to use my voice.” It was at this point that Tushar launched Project Akriti, a platform to build awareness and correct misconceptions about Indian classical art forms.

The project focused on three pillars: Prabhaav, an introductory session on classical dance conducted across classrooms; Kalakaar Fellowship, a six-month in-depth training initiative; and Prachaar, which used social media to reach a wider audience.

Over time, the project impacted more than 90 students and brought together 15 volunteers from three different cohorts. It also received national and global recognition, including a Rs 20,000 seed grant from Ashoka’s Ambition Accelerator and a finalist spot in the Gobal Rise for the World programme — selected from 80,000 applications.

But Project Akriti wasn’t born just out of ambition, it was personal. “I remember watching students being disqualified at classical dance competitions for performing Bollywood-based semi-classical pieces. They had put in so much hard work, but no one had explained the difference to them,” Tushar shares. “That made me want to change the narrative and bring true awareness to classical art forms.”

Being a male in a female-dominated art space wasn’t easy. Tushar was often bullied, excluded from sports, and lacked support at home. “At one point, I had to stop formal training. I continued learning through YouTube,” he says. “But my fellows made sure I never felt alone, they helped me get to competitions, supported logistics, and even assisted backstage.”

His experience at the KER Revolutionary Retreat deepened his understanding of leadership and inclusion. “Coming back as a student mentor in 2024 gave me a whole new perspective. Wearing a different hat, I could see how much love and intention goes into building a welcoming space.” The following year, he joined KER again, this time for the first-ever virtual FOTF programme, where he designed new structures to make learning circles more inclusive. “That experience also taught me skills like Monitoring and Evaluation. I even drafted the impact report for our Learning Circle.”

“Each of my experiences with KER shaped a different part of me,” he reflects. “FOTF helped me find my voice. The Retreat helped me lead with empathy. Virtual FOTF helped me understand the social sector.”

Today, Tushar is part of an Arts Management mentorship programme where he’s learning how to apply business principles to sustain artists and organisations. “I want to work in the arts and culture sector and help Indian classical art forms gain relevance in today’s world,” he says. “My plan is to pursue a degree in history and later a master’s in arts management.”

For Tushar, student leadership isn’t just a title, it’s a responsibility. “It’s about enabling yourself and others to act. It allows students to grow into active problem-solvers. If we create more spaces where student voices are heard, we’ll see new ideas and fresh leadership emerge.”

From being excluded for who he was to becoming a changemaker who empowers others, Tushar’s story reminds us of the impact of safe spaces, compassionate mentors, and the power of self-belief.

(This article has been contributed by Teach For India. Views expressed are their own.)