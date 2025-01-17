Rethinking assessments one classroom at a time with Prepy-AI

In the 1980s, during the Personal Computer boom, Steve Jobs delivered a speech that sparked the imagination of what was possible in education through technology. He referenced Alexander the Great and the profound influence Aristotle, as his personal tutor, had on his life and history as a whole.

Jobs was convinced that in the future, a computer might be able to capture the essence of a great mind like Aristotle and provide every individual access to such phenomenal mentorship. Today, we are closer than ever to realising that dream.

In this spirit, we set out to answer that very question: How can we create an educational tool that provides every child withA their own “Aristotle” as they learn?

Answering this rather ambitious question required us to break it down into more achievable chunks. For instance, can we build it such that it pushes students to think broadly and deeply, reasoning alongside them?

Could we train it to interact in a language that the students are most comfortable with, at their convenience?

Perhaps, even allow it to foster critical thinking through Socratic dialogue?

And could we achieve all of this while inspiring educators and earning their trust by making it genuinely useful and not just in rhetoric?

The Role of Assessments

An effective learning loop begins with learning and closes with an opportunity to assess and reflect. Assessments play a crucial role in helping learners apply their knowledge, receive feedback, and reflect on their learning journey.

When done right, assessments challenge students to form, critique and evolve their worldviews. The most important objective of it all — invoking curiosity that will create a flywheel effect of perpetual learning.

For educators, the process of creating assessments, conducting them and evaluating them consistently can be cumbersome and demanding. It's more challenging in schools that are constrained by a lack of resources. In such cases, expecting educators to set higher goals, create holistic assessments, conduct them frequently, and evaluate them in a way that gives personal feedback to students becomes unrealistic, especially without the right tools or support.

The current reality of assessments

Traditionally, assessments are designed to evaluate students' understanding of a topic by requiring them to recall or memorise information and write it down. The questions or tasks tend to follow a one-size-fits-all approach, with little consideration for the varying learning levels of students.

“We have to study or memorise — sometimes a lot!”

“When I look at the question, I forget everything I prepared. I get so nervous.”

“When I can’t recall answers after preparing, it makes me sad.”

Due to large classroom sizes, feedback on assessments is typically limited to marks. At best, students receive brief comments such as “good,” “excellent,” or “can be better.” Occasionally, they might be fortunate to receive specific feedback on how to improve their response to a particular question. The answers/responses to the assessments are primarily evaluated based on how accurately or closely the students replicate the content from the textbook.

“I prepare well and write assessments well but when I see my marks I always feel I should have done well. Seeing marks makes me feel bad”

Rethinking assessments

When asked what they would change about assessments, students of Classes X, XI and XII at Yuwa School (a not-for-profit organisation and school based out of rural Jharkhand) responded:

“I would remove grades.”

“Can there be levelled questions?”

“Can exams be oral as well?”

“Can marks also be allotted for our effort (based on ability) and not just content?” “I want feedback with steps to improve.”

Prepy-AI: A Holistic, Inclusive and Personalised Approach to Assessments

Prepy-AI is one step towards a new direction for assessments.

Prepy is an AI-powered assessment tool that enables personalised learning by generating holistic questions, recording responses in multilingual languages(in oral and written formats) and providing tailored feedback.

Questions Designed to Build Skills and Values

Questions are designed using learning frameworks like Bloom’s taxonomy and Thinking Routines to connect topics or chapters to essential skills (reasoning, critical thinking, curiosity, forming opinions), values (such as equality, fairness, and justice), and mindsets (like problem-solving, growth and mindful mindsets). These questions encourage students to think critically and in real time by making connections to their surroundings and community.

Students have the choice to take up Multiple choice questions or go for long answer questions.