UPSC Personality Test (Interviews): Understanding what questions will be asked

What exactly is the nature of the personality test? Why is it called a personality test, when it is actually a test of ‘administrative aptitude’?

This aptitude is actually tested in the form of an exchange of views.

The Personality Test is an exchange of views between:

1. The one who interviews or the interview board

2. The one who is being interviewed

Since it is all about perspective, can it be based on any one subject? If it is not based on any particular subject, then how does one prepare? How can one exchange views on subjects they do not know about?

The answer is very clear.

The exchange of views is based on the subject known to the one who is interviewing, or the Interview Board, and the one who is being interviewed, or the candidate. Logically, if even one does not know the subject, there can be no view about it.

This leads us to the question: What subjects are known to the Interview Board members?

The Interview Board members, who are five to six in number, come from diverse backgrounds with experiences in different fields. Most of them would be in the age group 57 years and more. Thus, as a group, they have knowledge of almost all the possible areas.

This could lead us to the conclusion that questions can be asked from almost any subject. So, how does one prepare for it?

Next, let us come to the question, “What does the candidate know?"

This is based on the background of the candidate, that is, the state to which they belong, their educational qualification, their work experience, their hobbies and their extracurricular activities.

Along with their interest in current affairs that affect the country and the world.

Thus, the view exchanged between the Interview Board members and the candidate is based primarily on the individual's background and his understanding of current affairs.

Thus, most questions would be about their background and appreciation of current affairs.

