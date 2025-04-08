Australia and New Zealand: Job opportunities during studies and post study

Australia and New Zealand offer excellent job opportunities for international students, both during and after their studies. Their post-study work policies provide a strong foundation for career growth and long-term settlement, making them attractive destinations for global talent.
International students can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term and full-time during breaks, helping them gain valuable experience while managing living expenses.
Both countries have thriving job markets, with Australia offering higher wages, making part-time work more rewarding.
Industries like retail, hospitality, administration, and tutoring actively hire international students, ensuring a wide range of employment opportunities.
The Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) allows graduates to stay and work for two to six years, depending on their qualification.
Graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), healthcare, education, and other high-demand sectors benefit from extended post-study work rights and priority pathways.
The Skilled Migration Pathway creates long-term career opportunities and potential residency options for international graduates.
The Post-Study Work Visa enables graduates to stay for up to three years, offering time to gain professional experience.
Degrees aligned with the Green List (eg, Information Technology (IT), engineering, healthcare) provide direct pathways to high-demand jobs.
The Accredited Employer Work Visa makes it easier for graduates to secure long-term employment and transition into skilled roles.