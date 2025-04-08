Australia and New Zealand: Job opportunities during studies and post study

What opportunities do international students have in Australia and New Zealand’s job market during and after their studies, and how do post-study work policies support their career growth? Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living shares
Australia and New Zealand offer excellent job opportunities for international students, both during and after their studies. Their post-study work policies provide a strong foundation for career growth and long-term settlement, making them attractive destinations for global talent.

1. Job opportunities during studies

  • International students can work up to 20 hours per week during the academic term and full-time during breaks, helping them gain valuable experience while managing living expenses.

  • Both countries have thriving job markets, with Australia offering higher wages, making part-time work more rewarding.

  • Industries like retail, hospitality, administration, and tutoring actively hire international students, ensuring a wide range of employment opportunities.

2. Post-study work policies and career prospects in Australia:

  • The Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485) allows graduates to stay and work for two to six years, depending on their qualification.

  • Graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), healthcare, education, and other high-demand sectors benefit from extended post-study work rights and priority pathways.

  • The Skilled Migration Pathway creates long-term career opportunities and potential residency options for international graduates.

3. Post-study work policies and career prospects in New Zealand:

  • The Post-Study Work Visa enables graduates to stay for up to three years, offering time to gain professional experience.

  • Degrees aligned with the Green List (eg, Information Technology (IT), engineering, healthcare) provide direct pathways to high-demand jobs.

  • The Accredited Employer Work Visa makes it easier for graduates to secure long-term employment and transition into skilled roles.

