How Indian students can fund their US education via scholarships amid policy shifts

Indian students have long sought higher education in the United States for its top-ranked universities, cutting-edge research, and strong career prospects. However, recent policy shifts, rising tuition costs, and stricter financial requirements have made funding education more challenging. With evolving immigration rules and increased proof of financial stability needed for visas, students must explore scholarships, financial aid, and alternative funding options.

\While the landscape is changing, proactive planning and awareness of available resources can still help students achieve their academic aspirations in the US.

The rising cost of studying in the US

The cost of studying in the US for Indian students typically ranges from $15,000 (INR 12.4 lakh) to $50,000 (INR 41.3 lakh) per year or more, depending on factors such as institution type (public or private) and location. Applicants for F-1 student visas must demonstrate proof of funds, ensuring they can sustain themselves throughout their studies.

Given the increasing costs, scholarships and financial aid have become more critical than ever in making education abroad more accessible.

Scholarships for Indian students pursuing higher education in the US

While government funding may be on hold, Indian students can explore a wide variety of scholarships, fellowships, financial aid options, and corporate-sponsored funding to support their studies in the US By applying early and thoroughly researching both Indian and US-based resources, students can reduce their financial burden and focus on their academic goals.

Additionally, reaching out to the international student office of their chosen US university can provide guidance on institution-specific scholarships and resources.

Indian-based scholarships such as the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation Scholarships, JN Tata Endowment for Higher Education, and Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation Scholarship offer significant support for postgraduate studies, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel costs. Women pursuing fields like social work and public health can explore the Lady Meherbai Tata Education Trust Scholarship, while those excelling in STEM fields can consider the Indian STEM Foundation Scholarships. US-based options such as the Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships, Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Program, and AAUW International Fellowships provide substantial funding for international students.

Additionally, corporate scholarships, for example, the Google Lime Scholarship and Microsoft Scholarship Program assist students pursuing computer science and engineering. Many US universities also offer need-based aid, graduate and research assistantships, and on-campus job opportunities. By combining these resources, students can achieve their academic aspirations without overwhelming financial stress.

The impact of policy changes on financial aid

With stricter immigration policies and economic shifts, students must stay informed about policy updates that could impact financial aid and post-study work opportunities. Recent policy discussions suggest that future reforms may:

Scrutiny of financial stability: Visa applications require proof of strong financial backing in the form of sponsorship funds, scholarships, and student loans.

Work opportunities post-graduation: Optional Practical Training (OPT) remains a key pathway for work experience after studies, and students must ensure they understand the evolving work visa regulations.

Alternative financial aid for public university students: As government grants may face limitations, students attending public universities should explore other financial aid options, including private scholarships, assistantships, and part-time work.

