De-glamorising the AI hype: What does it really entail?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a buzzword with various fascinating advancements such as ChatGPT, driverless cars, and AI-powered robots that capture the imagination of people.

However, before diving into AI courses, one should have to scrape through all the hype and get to know what being an AI student is all about.

So, here are things you will need to know before making up your mind.

AI goes beyond just creating intelligent robots or sophisticated chatbots; it encompasses several disciplines, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, robotics and data science. This extensive field finds its applications in different industries ranging from healthcare to entertainment.

While cutting-edge technologies might appear attractive at first glance, they often involve rigorous data analysis exercises, algorithm development aspects and challenging problem- solving tasks.

Many people mistakenly think that AI involves mindlessly copying human activities.

Actually, developing AI systems is a difficult process that involves research work, trials over time, and fine-tuning based on results obtained. Take, for instance, creating language models similar to ChatGPT — this involves training on massive datasets, optimising algorithms, and addressing ethical issues such as biases, amongst others. Because of the nature of the field, it calls for dedication and attention to details.

For students interested in pursuing artificial intelligence studies they must have fundamental mathematics basics such as advanced calculus skills and knowledge of linear algebra as well as statistical theories apart from programming languages like Python. Besides this aspect, it should also be noted that Python is one among other tools used by programmers working on AI projects; hence, having experience with these tools can help one when trying their hands on AI projects which use Tensorflow, PyTorch or sci-kit-learn.

As AI becomes more intertwined with everyday life, students need to consider issues like privacy, bias, accountability, and its societal impact. For this progress to happen, critical thinking is needed; students must be grounded, know the reality of the field, and be open to learning from failures, which is necessary in AI development.