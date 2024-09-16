I wanted to fund the education of 30 girls before my 30th birthday — and I actually DID!

As I approached my 30 birthday, I find myself immersed in a profound reflection on purpose.
This milestone has become a moment to assess the impact of my journey — a path paved by resilience, opportunity, and the transformative power of education. Growing up, I was shaped by the strength of my single mother after we lost my father when I was just five. Her unwavering belief in the power of education became the cornerstone of my achievements, guiding me through roles at Google, Amazon, PwC, and now Micron.
Yet, as I celebrate this personal milestone, I’m acutely aware that many girls still lack the opportunities that education offers. This awareness has driven me to initiate a campaign with Nirmaan, aimed at supporting the education and holistic development of 30 girls. My mission is simple but profound: To empower these girls to lead with courage, break barriers, and make their voices heard.
The power of community and compassion
I collaborated with Nirmaan Organisation, and their team has been instrumental in setting up the fundraiser promptly and identifying the girls who need support. They are also working on the annual calendar and ensuring education for all 30 girls. Generosity came from various friends, family, and colleagues, each contributing in their unique ways — whether by covering the cost per child, marking my birthday, or supporting previous initiatives like my Antarctica expedition. A few were referred by friends who believed in this cause. In less than a week, 142 donors came forward, helping us surpass our fundraising goal thanks to their incredible generosity.
Reflections and forward steps
Reflecting on the impact of global challenges like the pandemic, I’ve found solace in the message of Factfulness, a book that reveals how the world has been improving in many ways. Yet, the pandemic has highlighted the gaps and vulnerabilities that still exist. My fundraising campaign, which surpassed its goal in just a week, is a testament to the collective power of community action.
You might view my story and think: “She had the experience and instinct to run a campaign; she just needed the chance.” I see it differently. My experience has taught me that every campaign, every initiative, is a reflection of the support and belief of those around us. My birthday wish is more than a celebration — it’s a call to action to empower these girls and build a brighter future together.
The Nirmaan team and I are currently working on identifying the girls who need this support the most, and I’ll be sharing quarterly updates on their progress.
As I look forward, I’m reminded of the message I want to convey to every girl: You can achieve anything you set your mind to. Let’s join hands to make this vision a reality.
With deep gratitude and determination,
Vyshali Sagar
(Vyshali Sagar is a Global Climate Change Ambassador - International Antarctica Expedition 2016 and a Curator, Hyderabad for Global Shapers and has represented the Government of Telangana at the World Economic Forum, Davos in 2019. She currently works at Micron, where she leads the charter for Government Relations, Policy and Public Affairs for India. She is the author of this column. Views expressed are her own.)