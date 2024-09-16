I wanted to fund the education of 30 girls before my 30th birthday — and I actually DID!

As I approached my 30 birthday, I find myself immersed in a profound reflection on purpose.

This milestone has become a moment to assess the impact of my journey — a path paved by resilience, opportunity, and the transformative power of education. Growing up, I was shaped by the strength of my single mother after we lost my father when I was just five. Her unwavering belief in the power of education became the cornerstone of my achievements, guiding me through roles at Google, Amazon, PwC, and now Micron.

Yet, as I celebrate this personal milestone, I’m acutely aware that many girls still lack the opportunities that education offers. This awareness has driven me to initiate a campaign with Nirmaan, aimed at supporting the education and holistic development of 30 girls. My mission is simple but profound: To empower these girls to lead with courage, break barriers, and make their voices heard.

The power of community and compassion

I collaborated with Nirmaan Organisation, and their team has been instrumental in setting up the fundraiser promptly and identifying the girls who need support. They are also working on the annual calendar and ensuring education for all 30 girls. Generosity came from various friends, family, and colleagues, each contributing in their unique ways — whether by covering the cost per child, marking my birthday, or supporting previous initiatives like my Antarctica expedition. A few were referred by friends who believed in this cause. In less than a week, 142 donors came forward, helping us surpass our fundraising goal thanks to their incredible generosity.