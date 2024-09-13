Ozone Run is being organised by two sisters in Hyderabad! Here's how you can sign up for it...

We're thrilled to announce the third edition of the Ozone Run on September 15, 2024!

This year, we're not just running — we're taking a stand to address the pressing issue of hygiene on Hyderabad's roads and footpaths.

We invite everyone to join hands with Ozone Run, as this is our platform as taxpayers to collectively voice our request for improved hygiene on Hyderabad’s roads.

Join us at Gachibowli Stadium for the physical 2K, 5K, and 10K runs. Together, we'll sign a petition demanding better road hygiene and present it to government officials and public representatives.

This cause is for our present and future generations. We need your participation to make a lasting impact. Bring your friends, family, and especially the kids. Let's show that we care about the city we live in!

Ozone Run was initiated by me, Bilvoa Vunnam (19), and my sister, Teerdha Vunnam (17), in 2022 as high school students.