Ozone Run is being organised by two sisters in Hyderabad! Here's how you can sign up for it...

We're thrilled to announce the third edition of the Ozone Run on September 15, 2024!
This year, we're not just running — we're taking a stand to address the pressing issue of hygiene on Hyderabad's roads and footpaths.
We invite everyone to join hands with Ozone Run, as this is our platform as taxpayers to collectively voice our request for improved hygiene on Hyderabad’s roads.
Join us at Gachibowli Stadium for the physical 2K, 5K, and 10K runs. Together, we'll sign a petition demanding better road hygiene and present it to government officials and public representatives.
This cause is for our present and future generations. We need your participation to make a lasting impact. Bring your friends, family, and especially the kids. Let's show that we care about the city we live in!
Ozone Run was initiated by me, Bilvoa Vunnam (19), and my sister, Teerdha Vunnam (17), in 2022 as high school students.
In the first edition of Ozone Run, we spread awareness of the importance of lung spaces in the city and contributed to improving the green cover by conducting plantation drives in which we gave away tree saplings.
In the second edition of Ozone Run, we promoted organic festivals, distributed Seed Ganeshas and authored Green Steps for people to integrate into their daily lives.
For this year’s third edition of Ozone Run, we are focusing on the hygiene of roads in the city. We conducted “100 Days to Ozone Run” where we conducted clean-up drives in neighbourhoods and street plays to spread further awareness on hygiene and waste segregation.
In our previous editions, we were thrilled to have 4,000 participants, impacting over 50,000 people in Hyderabad. By joining us this year, you will continue this impactful legacy and set a benchmark for environmental action. All age groups are welcome to participate.
If you're interested in collaborating, reach out to us for more details on ozonerun.com.
Our book "Green Steps" is a planner and journal designed to help individuals lead more sustainable and eco-friendly lives. It encourages daily actions that reduce environmental impact, such as tracking eco-friendly habits, setting green goals, planning sustainable activities, and organic festivals.
The journal also includes tips and educational content on various aspects of sustainability, aiming to empower users to make conscious choices that benefit both themselves and the planet in day-to-day life.
https://heyzine.com/flip-book/9dd1584bdc.html
Let's run for a cleaner Hyderabad!
(Bilvoa Vunnam is a student. Views expressed are her own.)