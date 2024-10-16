Insights from the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2024: A journey through education and innovation

The recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, held from October 3 to 5, was a remarkable convergence that underscored fashion as a global phenomenon and a powerful driver of cultural exchange and economic growth.

As the Dean of Pearl Academy, I had the privilege of representing Indian education at this significant event, where I shared insights drawn from my own experiences and observations as an Italian.

A global conversation on fashion education

On the afternoon of October 3, I attended a panel discussion centred around the future of fashion education. Here, I emphasised the vital role technology plays in both preserving traditional crafts and enhancing the learning experience for today’s students.

In my eight years as Dean at Pearl Academy, I have witnessed how technology has bridged geographical gaps, enabling collaborative online learning projects that enrich student experiences. This global approach is essential for nurturing the next generation of fashion leaders who can think beyond local markets and embrace a worldwide audience.

The debate: Formal vs self-taught designers

One of the summit’s highlights was a lively debate on the merits of formal education versus self-taught designers. I passionately argued that good design stems from thorough research — a skill that educational institutions are uniquely positioned to nurture. A

t Pearl Academy, our rigorous curriculum and research methodologies have empowered students to excel in their careers, with many securing internships at prestigious brands like Balenciaga and establishing themselves as key players in the fashion industry, such as Rimzim Dadu and Vaishali S.

These success stories illustrate the significant impact that a structured education can have on emerging talents in the fashion world, fostering a generation that is ready to make waves on international stages.