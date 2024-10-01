When a Chevening Scholar arrives in London: Reflections on the beginning of a brand new journey

In societies around the world, the roles and expectations associated with men and women have long been shaped by tradition and culture. In India, like much of Southeast Asia, we are no strangers to this dynamic. While our nation has made considerable progress toward empowering women, much of our societal structure still reflects patriarchal norms.

For generations, traits like decisiveness, ambition, and a results-oriented mindset have been seen as masculine, while empathy, collaboration, and process-oriented thinking have been labelled as feminine. However, these distinctions can limit our understanding of human potential. Both sets of qualities, often oversimplified along gender lines, are crucial for personal and collective growth.

To illustrate this, think of how we enjoy a cup of coffee or tea. It’s not just about the caffeine or theine coursing through our veins — it’s the pleasure of the experience itself, the warmth of the cup, the ritual of sipping slowly. This analogy highlights the balance between focusing on outcomes and appreciating the process.

Psychologists like Carl Jung recognised that individuals approach life in varied ways. His work laid the foundation for personality models like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and DISC, which examine traits without strictly associating them with gender.

As I step into the shoes of a Chevening scholar, I reflect on my own journey. As a man, I’ve often been driven by a focus on results and efficiency — traits traditionally viewed as masculine. But I’m learning to embrace the feminine qualities of enjoying the process, valuing experiences, and connecting with others. It’s a shift that’s enriching both my perspective and my approach to life.

In my previous article, I shared how the unwavering support of family and mentors played a crucial role in uplifting my morale and guiding me through my journey to NITI Aayog and eventually my decision to pursue a Master’s on a Chevening Scholarship. For clarity, they form what I consider my personal and strategic network. However, this article focuses on another invaluable part of my life — my operational network, especially the impact of friends.

While I was immersed in managing the challenges of my start-up, it was one of my closest friends who first drew my attention to an opening at NITI Aayog. This simple yet pivotal moment led me to apply for the position, and I was selected to join the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI’s Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) division.

As an engineer turned entrepreneur, my strengths initially lay in technology and execution. But thanks to the patient support of my colleagues, who helped me navigate the nuances of monitoring and evaluation, I not only survived but also thrived in the role, earning the appreciation of the Director General, DMEO.

Later, as various verticals at NITI faced human resource shortages, I was transferred to the Electric Vehicle (EV) vertical, reporting directly to the Adviser, e-Mobility, amidst pressing deadlines. The fast-paced environment brought new challenges and continuous learning opportunities. This vertical collaborates extensively with partners like WRI, RMI, and ICCT.

Reflecting on that time, I realise it was the camaraderie and encouragement of friends within these partner organizations that made all the difference. Despite resource constraints, we were able to deliver results, and their support was instrumental in my learning curve, earning further appreciation from the Adviser.

Now, as part of this year's Chevening cohort, comprising 38 scholars with an almost even male-to-female ratio, I’ve come to appreciate the strength of our collective journey. Although we are headed to different universities, around six of us are bound for University College London (UCL), forming a tighter group within the larger cohort.

Moving to another country inevitably brings its own set of challenges. For some, the visa application process was particularly stressful, as many non-Chevening applicants faced weeks of delays and additional queries. However, within our cohort, we supported each other by sharing best practices to avoid potential pitfalls.

Even for something as specific as carrying prescription medicines, we leveraged our network, reaching out to doctors within our community to expedite medical consultations, and ensuring those who needed medicines for travel were properly prepared.

Finding accommodation, especially in London during peak student season, posed another hurdle. For those still searching for a place, some of us offered temporary stays to help ease their anxiety, which fostered a sense of camaraderie.

Meeting at the British Commission in Delhi before our departure helped solidify these connections, and we realised we were all in this together. For those travelling later, we even carried along some essential items for earlier arrivals, continuing the cycle of support.