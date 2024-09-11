Before Chevening Scholarship — Innovator re-defines himself multiple times to learn the ultimate lesson

Family, relatives, community and society hold a unique significance in India and many South Asian countries.
For many in the region, where poverty is prevalent and even those above the poverty line face constant uncertainties, these social units act as vital networks of support and security.
Historically, invasions and foreign rule have made these communal bonds even stronger, providing a form of social security and risk mitigation in times of crisis, reducing living expenses, and forming a safety net in the absence of robust government welfare systems.
In a diverse country like India, with its many ethnic and cultural subdivisions, these support systems are crucial for those pursuing high-risk ambitions and in today's era, where climate change affects the most vulnerable and Artificial Intelligence (AI) disrupts middle-skill jobs, taking risks is no longer optional but necessary.
My journey to securing the Chevening Scholarship has been one of navigating these high ambitions and risks, all while realising the profound importance of a pragmatic policy to build a strong societal support system for entrepreneurs.
As a native of Bihar, born and raised in West Bengal, I moved to Odisha in 2011 for my undergraduate (UG) studies at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela. My passion for applying knowledge and entrepreneurship became evident at a young age.
New dreams
At 13, for a biology project, I went beyond the standard report and crafted a spiral-writing pen using a small DC motor and built a makeshift slide projector using hand-drawn glass slides and a shoebox with lenses. These inventions attracted significant attention from my classmates, sparking an early interest in creating things that matter.
During my final years at NIT, this passion found a new direction when my friends Kirti, Anurag, and I unintentionally ventured into entrepreneurship. We developed the world’s smallest washing machine, earning both a patent and a Limca record.
But what followed was a harsh lesson in reality — securing funding in Odisha for a niche product with no immediate demand proved almost impossible. Faced with these challenges, we pivoted to LED manufacturing, a sector backed by the government. Gradually, we expanded to solar LEDs, battery packs, and e-cycles, building our vision piece by piece.
COVID comes
Then, the pandemic hit, tearing through the foundations we had laid. The vulnerability of our startup ecosystem became glaringly apparent as very few understood or supported our unique needs. Following government directives, NIT, where our manufacturing unit was housed, was sealed off during the lockdown. The entry and exit points were cordoned off, trapping our raw materials and halting operations.
Desperate to salvage our dwindling resources, I travelled to Delhi in the thick of the pandemic, seeking help. I reached out to Anubhav Mohanty, Member of Parliament (MP) of Odisha, who took up our plight with the Union Education Minister. Though the minister acknowledged the situation and issued a letter, by the time any action was taken, our working capital had already plummeted to 10% of its original value.
It was disheartening to witness how policies were rolled out to safeguard the interests of corporations, government employees, and migrant workers, yet entrepreneurs — those striving to build something new — were left in the cold, battling the crisis on their own.
This stark reality was a harsh awakening to how fragile and exposed entrepreneurs are, often lacking the societal safety nets that others can rely on.
With the limited resources I had in Delhi, I started supplying masks to a few districts in Odisha with the help of a few government officials.
Bouncing back but...
As pandemic restrictions eased, I set up a small unit to manufacture battery packs, which slowly gained traction, eventually leading us to assemble electric scooters.
But on February 2, 2022, disaster struck — one of our service batteries caught fire in our Karol Bagh premises, spreading quickly and destroying most of our stock. The Fire Department was ill-equipped to handle battery fires using water to douse the flames which inadvertently exacerbated the situation, and as a result, much of what we had built went up in flames.
In the aftermath, we were overwhelmed by multiple government agencies demanding compliance documents. Even though we provided everything required, the insensitivity during such a crisis was unforgettable.
Here I was, a 28-year-old with no family in Delhi, trying to build a dream, and after such a calamity, empathy was in short supply.
Dealers, customers, neighbours, and government agencies all wanted something from me; no one paused to consider what I had lost. My parents, both teachers who lost their jobs when schools closed during COVID-19, were also facing financial distress.
Despite this, my mother came to Delhi to support me, but the burden was immense.
Lesson learnt
These experiences made me realise that entrepreneurs, like farmers who are producers of goods/services, are among the most exposed and vulnerable, often lacking a safety net. While there are many initiatives to support start-ups with funding and networking, what we truly need is social security — a safety net, like a parent’s support for his children, that goes beyond financial aid.
Amid all this chaos, I lost my firm's goodwill, the momentum I'd painstakingly rebuilt, my mental health to severe burnout, and a personal relationship that couldn't withstand the crisis.
At this juncture, I decided to slow down, step back, and reassess how to navigate the challenges ahead — possibly even charting a new course. Realising the critical role of policy in shaping the lives of entrepreneurs, especially those in manufacturing, I applied for roles in public policy at programs like the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) Fellowship, Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates Programme (CMGGA) in Haryana, and the Young Professionals Program at NITI Aayog.
It was around this time that I first heard about the Chevening Scholarship from a friend who knew a Chevening Scholar. I decided to apply for the 2023-24 cycle to study entrepreneurship in the UK.
NITI Aayog
To my surprise, the experience I had gained as a founder was undervalued by many. It was only at NITI Aayog that I found an organisation that appreciated the journey of entrepreneurs, making it my first choice for employment after my start-up.
With my mother stepping in to manage the remaining activities of my business, I immersed myself in understanding policies affecting MSMEs and other related sectors. NITI provided the nurturing environment I needed to heal from the turbulence and isolation of running a business.
For the first time in eight years since college, I found myself among like-minded individuals with ambition — people who were not just colleagues but guides and mentors.
With the invaluable support of senior officers at NITI, including the Director-General (DG) of Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), the CEO of NITI Aayog, and mentors like Prof SK Patra, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Kanta Singh, and Sapna Poti, I reapplied for Chevening in 2024-25 with a deferred MSc Entrepreneurship application from University College London (UCL).
I can confidently say that without their guidance and encouragement after a difficult few years, my Chevening application would not have been successful.
As a fan of Christopher Nolan’s Batman series, I am reminded of the scene where Bruce falls into a well, and it is Alfred who gives him the strength to rise and face his fears. My mentors at NITI played a similar role, helping me regain my courage and focus.
Entrepreneurs, listen up
As I reflect on the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, I am reminded of a story from World War II.
An officer, noticing bullet holes on returning planes, suggested reinforcing those areas. However, the insight came from realising the planes that didn't return were likely hit in untouched areas. Similarly, while a few start-ups become unicorns, the real challenge is to support those that don’t.
What happens to the entrepreneurs who need a break or face failure?
In a country like India, where the majority are from low to middle-income backgrounds, de-risking entrepreneurship is essential. Grassroots entrepreneurs are as important as groundbreaking innovators.
To truly cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, we need more than incubation centres in engineering and management institutes. We need systems that provide social inclusion for entrepreneurs, such as certifying their experience through formal mechanisms, allowing them to re-enter the workforce, providing them with rights akin to labour laws, and offering bespoke insurance covers to manage their risks.
States like Odisha and Karnataka have started offering monthly stipends for entrepreneurs, but we need more widespread initiatives. We must create an ecosystem where the spirit of entrepreneurship thrives, not just for those who succeed but for all who dare to take the leap.
Looking forward
Finally, before my departure from NITI, I met with Dr Chintan Vaishnav, and asked him what my goals should be during the period of my course and he responded with a single question: "How does Europe sustain deep-tech start-ups and patient capital?" He shared the story of John Harrison’s first accurate marine clock — a groundbreaking invention that changed the course of navigation and bolstered Britain's maritime power.
Inspired, I realised that my Chevening journey is about finding answers to such profound questions and understanding the developed innovation ecosystems of Europe.
I want to explore how European courts protect dependent entrepreneurs, like gig workers, by granting them specific rights. I want to understand how entrepreneurship is viewed not just as a risky endeavour but as a bridge between college life and a stable career — a path everyone feels comfortable trying for a few years to gain invaluable skills and experience.
I am proud to say that I have found my tribe — 38 fellow Indian Chevening scholars and 1,300 global leaders — people I can lean on for support, advice, and inspiration. It is a rare relief to have found such great friends and mentors at NITI Aayog and within my Chevening cohort.
With renewed confidence, I now look forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial ecosystem of India, creating a culture where taking risks is valued and supported. I believe that upon completing my course, dedicating my efforts to building this culture will finally give me the closure I need after years of trials and hardships.