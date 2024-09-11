Before Chevening Scholarship — Innovator re-defines himself multiple times to learn the ultimate lesson

In the aftermath, we were overwhelmed by multiple government agencies demanding compliance documents. Even though we provided everything required, the insensitivity during such a crisis was unforgettable.

Here I was, a 28-year-old with no family in Delhi, trying to build a dream, and after such a calamity, empathy was in short supply.

Dealers, customers, neighbours, and government agencies all wanted something from me; no one paused to consider what I had lost. My parents, both teachers who lost their jobs when schools closed during COVID-19, were also facing financial distress.

Despite this, my mother came to Delhi to support me, but the burden was immense.

Lesson learnt

These experiences made me realise that entrepreneurs, like farmers who are producers of goods/services, are among the most exposed and vulnerable, often lacking a safety net. While there are many initiatives to support start-ups with funding and networking, what we truly need is social security — a safety net, like a parent’s support for his children, that goes beyond financial aid.

Amid all this chaos, I lost my firm's goodwill, the momentum I'd painstakingly rebuilt, my mental health to severe burnout, and a personal relationship that couldn't withstand the crisis.

At this juncture, I decided to slow down, step back, and reassess how to navigate the challenges ahead — possibly even charting a new course. Realising the critical role of policy in shaping the lives of entrepreneurs, especially those in manufacturing, I applied for roles in public policy at programs like the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) Fellowship, Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates Programme (CMGGA) in Haryana, and the Young Professionals Program at NITI Aayog.

It was around this time that I first heard about the Chevening Scholarship from a friend who knew a Chevening Scholar. I decided to apply for the 2023-24 cycle to study entrepreneurship in the UK.

NITI Aayog

To my surprise, the experience I had gained as a founder was undervalued by many. It was only at NITI Aayog that I found an organisation that appreciated the journey of entrepreneurs, making it my first choice for employment after my start-up.

With my mother stepping in to manage the remaining activities of my business, I immersed myself in understanding policies affecting MSMEs and other related sectors. NITI provided the nurturing environment I needed to heal from the turbulence and isolation of running a business.

For the first time in eight years since college, I found myself among like-minded individuals with ambition — people who were not just colleagues but guides and mentors.

With the invaluable support of senior officers at NITI, including the Director-General (DG) of Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), the CEO of NITI Aayog, and mentors like Prof SK Patra, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Kanta Singh, and Sapna Poti, I reapplied for Chevening in 2024-25 with a deferred MSc Entrepreneurship application from University College London (UCL).

I can confidently say that without their guidance and encouragement after a difficult few years, my Chevening application would not have been successful.

As a fan of Christopher Nolan’s Batman series, I am reminded of the scene where Bruce falls into a well, and it is Alfred who gives him the strength to rise and face his fears. My mentors at NITI played a similar role, helping me regain my courage and focus.

Entrepreneurs, listen up

As I reflect on the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, I am reminded of a story from World War II.

An officer, noticing bullet holes on returning planes, suggested reinforcing those areas. However, the insight came from realising the planes that didn't return were likely hit in untouched areas. Similarly, while a few start-ups become unicorns, the real challenge is to support those that don’t.

What happens to the entrepreneurs who need a break or face failure?

In a country like India, where the majority are from low to middle-income backgrounds, de-risking entrepreneurship is essential. Grassroots entrepreneurs are as important as groundbreaking innovators.

To truly cultivate an entrepreneurial culture, we need more than incubation centres in engineering and management institutes. We need systems that provide social inclusion for entrepreneurs, such as certifying their experience through formal mechanisms, allowing them to re-enter the workforce, providing them with rights akin to labour laws, and offering bespoke insurance covers to manage their risks.

States like Odisha and Karnataka have started offering monthly stipends for entrepreneurs, but we need more widespread initiatives. We must create an ecosystem where the spirit of entrepreneurship thrives, not just for those who succeed but for all who dare to take the leap.

Looking forward

Finally, before my departure from NITI, I met with Dr Chintan Vaishnav, and asked him what my goals should be during the period of my course and he responded with a single question: "How does Europe sustain deep-tech start-ups and patient capital?" He shared the story of John Harrison’s first accurate marine clock — a groundbreaking invention that changed the course of navigation and bolstered Britain's maritime power.