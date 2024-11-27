NBEMS 2025 exams schedule stirs further uncertainty about NEET-PG exam date | Experts react

Reacting to the uncertainty surrounding the NEET-PG 2025 exam date, former chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan, told EdexLive, "Every year, students worry a great deal about the exam and the counselling dates. The board should notify students at least six months in advance of the exam date."

"We are currently just continuing with NEET PG 2024 counselling, so students need to be aware of when their NEET 2025 session starts so that they can plan appropriately. They need to know when their exams and counselling start, and the government should make these dates clear," he further added.

Similarly, a national council member of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) and a medical influencer, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, said, "When NBEMS has announced dates for other exams, it should have done the same for NEET PG as well. Additionally, it is advisable to declare exam dates six months before the exam so that students can schedule their preparation accordingly."

Further, Dr Chauhan highlighted that the NEET PG 2024 and its postponement have affected lakhs of aspirants. "The board and the government should be sure about the NEET PG 2025 exam date before they announce it," he stressed, saying that postponements would lead to anxiety and stress among the candidates.

"Earlier, it is usually expected that the exam would be conducted around March, and aspirants could plan and prepare accordingly. However, this year's exam was held in August. Therefore, the board should announce a certain date and abide by it," Dr Chauhan further added.