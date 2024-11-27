NEET MDS, NEET SS, other 2025 medical exam dates released by NBEMS; NEET-PG date yet to be declared

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the exam calendar for the upcoming year.



The calendar lists the dates for several medical exams, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) and Super Speciality (NEET-SS) courses. However, the examination dates for NEET for Postgraduate (PG) studies 2025 will be announced at a later time.



The schedule, released today, Wednesday, November 27, includes the full timetable for all exams conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).



Here are the examinations and their tentative dates



1) Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) Graduates: January 12, 2025.



2) Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for Fellowship of National Board (FNB Courses) – 2023 admission session: January 12, 2025.



3) Diplomate of National Board (DNB) (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024: January or February 2025.



4) Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025: January 17, 18 and 19, 2025.



5) NEET-MDS 2025: January 31, 2025.



6) NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024: February or March 2025.



7) Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates: February 9, 2025.



8) Fellowship Entrance Test 2024: February 16, 2025.



9) DNB –Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025: February 23, 2025.



10) FNB Exit Examination 2024: March or April, 2025.



11) DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025: March, April or May, 2025.



12) NEET-SS 2024: March 29-30, 2025.



13) NEET-PG 2025: Yet to be declared



The notice further asks candidates to keep themselves updated on the exact dates of the above-mentioned examinations at natboard.edu.in as the "above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations."



For any assistance, aspirants can write to NBEMS via its communication web portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main