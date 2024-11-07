Trump 2.0 may see meaningful shifts for Indian students, says expert

With Donald Trump’s return to office, the international education landscape — particularly for Indian students — may see meaningful shifts.

While his first term posed some hurdles, this new phase hints at opportunities, especially for those in Science, Technology Engineering, and Math (STEM), as Trump aims to retain top global talent in the US.

Green Cards for STEM Graduates: A Major Opportunity

A notable proposal from Trump’s new term is the green card pathway for foreign STEM graduates from US universities. This change could make the US an even more attractive destination for Indian students who comprise the largest group of international students on American campuses.

For those aiming to build a career in fields like technology and engineering, this could streamline the path to securing post-study work opportunities and permanent residency — a promising development for aspiring professionals.

Campus Inclusivity: Potential Changes

Trump’s plans to reduce funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in favor of “traditional values” could impact campus inclusivity, especially for underrepresented groups in fields like STEM. Reduced support for DEI initiatives may affect resources available to minority students.

Visa Landscape: Improvements and Strategic Planning

Visa processes have seen progress in reducing wait times, yet international students still face challenges navigating the US system.

Trump’s second term brings a renewed focus on easing visa pathways for high-skilled talent, particularly those from top-tier programmes. Indian students may find an improved, streamlined process, though there is an emphasis on “thoroughly vetted” applicants, making it essential for students to remain strategic and informed in planning their journeys.

Strengthening US-India Ties: A Reassuring Partnership

Trump’s close relationship with Prime Minister Modi highlights the deepening US-India partnership across areas like defense, trade, and education. This growing alliance offers reassurance to Indian students as both countries continue to support collaborative educational and economic opportunities.

A Future of Opportunity and Adaptation

Overall, Trump’s policies emphasise retaining skilled talent, particularly from STEM backgrounds, which could open new avenues for Indian students. While there’s a focus on maintaining quality talent, this evolving landscape encourages Indian students to stay adaptable and engaged with potential policy shifts.

(Saurabh Arora is the Founder & CEO of University Living. Views expressed are his own.)