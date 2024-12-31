Redefining possibilities: Education's role in breaking generational poverty

Yeshwanth grew up in a low-income community in Bengaluru. By the time he was five, he had already lost both his parents — his father first and then his mother to cancer. Raised by his grandmother, who worked as a househelp to support the family, there were several odds stacked against him.

But Yeshwanth’s story was destined to defy the statistics. At the age of five, he joined Christel House Bengaluru, a decision that set his family on a transformative 20-year journey.

Today, Yeshwanth is a Security Officer at IndiGo — proof of how education, paired with holistic support, can reshape a life trajectory.

His journey is just one among many shaped by Christel House, a global network of high-quality schools serving children from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Operating in five countries, Christel House provides a unique blend of rigorous academics, character development, and community engagement.

In India, the network has two schools — in Bengaluru and Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh — with plans to expand to five more schools over the next decade.

Yashwanth’s success story prompts a critical question: What does it take to fundamentally alter the life trajectories shaped by poverty?