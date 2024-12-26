Scaler Companion — Three students, one amazing Gen AI tool

A

We were inspired to develop Scaler Companion after seeing the dedication of working professionals in Scaler’s upskilling programs when preparing for tech interviews. At Scaler School of Technology (SST), we’ve had the privilege of learning from instructors who’ve worked at Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Their insights into top companies' interview processes showed a real need for accessible, focused preparation tools to make interview prep more efficient and personalised to bridge the gap between learning and readiness for tech roles. We wanted to help professionals who upskill through Scaler and our peers at SST.

So, we combined our skills: Ayaan on AI integration, Abhinav on backend development, and Pritam handling frontend design. To make it even more impactful, we incorporated the voice of Scaler’s Co-founder, Anshuman Singh, into the mock interview feature so that the tool could carry his knowledge and insights into every user’s upskilling journey.