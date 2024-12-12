Musings from a manager — An incomplete guide to building a strong team culture

Imaąine a small school in the bylanes of Secunderabad with four teachers and one Headmaster.

In a small, dark, dingy classroom on the second floor, lit by one light bulb and three windows, stood a Teach for India (TFI) Fellow, alone, overwhelmed and scared that she was not doing justice to the 60 bright-eyed futures sitting in front of her.

All her dreams of reading Kafka and Backman with her children went out the window the moment she realised that her students couldn’t even read three letter words, let alone a full novel.

At this moment, I had two options: One was to walk out the door and never look back. The second was to try to make sense of the reality in front of me and soldier on.

Even now, when I look back at this moment, my heart fills with so much gratitude for my past self, who decided to stay. If I had not stayed, I would have never experienced the joy of working in an organisation that held a high bar of excellence for its people with the deepest care possible — a balance that was embodied by all my Program Managers throughout my Fellowship. Thus began my journey to someday being the same person for another overwhelmed and scared fellow working out of a dark and dingy classroom.

In my quest to replicate the same growth and learning that I saw in my classroom and more, my aim was to enable stroną leadership in my team of 13 fellows. What I’ve realised in my limited experience in this role is that no one has been as right with anything as Peter Drucker was when he said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast”.

In all my readings and conversations with people who have led high-performing teams, the one common thread was stroną trust, empathy and understanding that they shared with each other.

This realisation really helped me shift my conversations with my fellows; they moved from being very technical and goal-oriented to being gateways into deeply understanding the people I work with and the contexts they come from.