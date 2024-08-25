Small tweaks, big impact: Innovative education practices reshaping India's learning landscape

In the bustling corridors of a typical Indian school, the monotonous humdrum of rote memorisation still echoes.

With its one-size-fits-all model, the mainstream education system is increasingly unable to meet the changing needs of our rapidly globalising world.

As we face the 21st century with immediate access to information, our schools continue emphasising content more suited to the last century. It creates a void so big that students are not prepared for what lies ahead outside their classrooms.

But beyond these walls, a quiet change is brewing. Across the country, educators and schools are proving that innovation doesn't always require a complete overhaul of the system.

Sometimes, it's the small tweaks that create the most significant ripples in the state of our education.

Envision a classroom where real-life experiences replace textbooks, where nature takes on the role of the greatest teacher, or where students are allowed to control their learning journeys.

These aren’t some far-flung dream but pockets of reality in India.

These approaches do not necessarily call for huge budgets or total systemic overhaul. Instead, they illustrate how through minor yet deliberate alterations can truly transform learning and teaching in our country.

Let’s have a look at these practices in action and how these pockets of change acts at testaments of progress:

1) Tridha School is located in the heart of Mumbai and it follows the Waldorf approach by Rudolf Steiner. The school sees education as an artistic process that enhances a child’s imagination and creativity besides enhancing their academic potential.

It is its goal to enable children through arts, movement and practical skills at every stage of development.